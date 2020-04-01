Aurora’s Ziman among three finalists for Chicago police superintendent

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman is among three finalists under consideration to become Chicago’s next police superintendent.

According to reports, Ziman’s name was forwarded to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot by the Chicago Police Board on Tuesday along with Ernest Cato, a Chicago Police deputy chief, and David Brown, former Dallas police chief.

Ziman, 46, is currently recovering from an infection with COVID-19. She’s been working from home since she was quarantined following an March 21 test.

A lifelong Aurora resident, she joined the department as a cadet at age 17. Ziman was appointed chief by the late Mayor Thomas Weisner in January 2016.

She helped guide the department through the 2019 Pratt factory shooting that claimed five lives and injured five Aurora police officers.

The Chicago position opened with last year’s departure of Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who announced his retirement in November 2019 effective at year’s end. Lightfoot later fired Johnson after following revelations about his conduct after he was found asleep in a running car near his home.

The 13,000-person department is currently overseen by interim chief Charlie Beck, the former Los Angeles police chief.