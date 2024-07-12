Binnie Road to be closed

Motorists are advised to not travel down Binnie Road in Kane County later this afternoon.

An immediate roadway danger needs to be repaired.

Binnie Road will be closed to through traffic from Randall to Galligan roads beginning at 3 p.m. today. An emergency road repair will be made between Adams Drive and Binnie Lakes Trail.

The road closure should last about an hour. Please avoid the area.

Alternative east-west routes include Huntley Road and Illinois Route 72.