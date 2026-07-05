Body recovered from Fox River identified

The body recovered from the Fox River on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Kane County coroner, the woman is Amanda Flick, 41, of St. Charles.

With the assistance of the Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue District, as well as the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, coroner deputies were able to transport Mrs. Flick to the Coroner’s Office.

Her body was pulled from the Fox River near Rockwell and Grove avenues.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday, revealing the preliminary cause of death as drowning, pending toxicology.

Coroner Monica Silva said toxicology samples were collected at the time of the autopsy and have been sent for testing at a national forensic laboratory.

Silva said she “extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amanda Flick during this incredibly difficult time.”

The investigation into Flick’s death is ongoing.

She is survived by her husband, Justin; a daughter, Aspen; and two sons, Asher and Justin Jr.