Campton Hills woman fatally hit in her driveway

A Campton Hills woman died Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle in her own driveway.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the Campton Hills Police Department notified the Kane County Coroner’s Office of an unresponsive female found on the driveway of her residence on the 4N600 block of Brookside West Drive.

Emergency medical services pronounced 44-year-old Nena Peduzzi dead at the scene. Coroner’s personnel transported Peduzzi to the Kane County morgue for further examination.

An autopsy was performed Monday. Preliminary findings indicate cranial cerebral injuries consistent with an auto-vs.-pedestrian accident.

Toxicology samples were collected and will be undergoing analysis at a national forensic laboratory.

The Campton Hills Police Department, along with the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County coroner, are investigating the circumstances surrounding Peduzzi’s death.

In a statement, Kane County Coroner Monica Silva said she and her staff “express their sincere condolences to Ms. Peduzzi’s loved ones.”

Campton Hills police said officers had responded to a report of a disturbance at the residence.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Countryside Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call Detective Mike Oberth at 630-524-6261.