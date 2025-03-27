Carpentersville man charged in fatal expressway crash

A Carpentersville man has been charged in connection with a fatal accident on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Saul Alba, 42, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving death and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol – third offense, both Class 2 felonies; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol – revoked driver’s license, a Class 4 felony; and other traffic offenses.

On Sunday, Illinois State Police officers investigated a four-vehicle fatal traffic crash on eastbound Interstate 290, just east of Wolf Road in Hillside. Alba, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, struck three vehicles while traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-290.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 61-year-old Andy Orozco of Chicago, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alba was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Alba was transferred to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office pending his bond hearing.

Class 2 felonies carry a term of three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies carry a term of one to to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Alba is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.