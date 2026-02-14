Carpentersville police make Super Bowl arrests

The Carpentersville Police Department was involved in Super Bowl weekend “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement efforts, which ran from Feb. 6 through the early morning hours of Monday.

The goal was to increase roadway safety to ensure more people buckle up and follow traffic laws, and to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

Officers issued 32 traffic citations and made seven arrests. Enforcement focused on ensuring safe driving including identifying impaired driving involving alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs.

“Motorists should understand that we take impaired driving seriously, and that seat belt and other traffic safety law violators will be ticketed. We do it to save lives,” said Chief Kevin Stankowitz. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs, impaired driving puts everyone at risk.”

The law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.