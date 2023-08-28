Christkindlmarket returns to Aurora in November for second year

Christkindlmarket will mark its second year at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, opening on Nov. 17 and running through Dec. 24.

The Christkindlmarket Aurora increased its sitemap and operators say it will sparkle and shine even more this season.

Days and hours are: Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. In addition, special hours are set for Dec. 18-20 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

More details about vendors, events as well as hotel and parking specials at the Aurora and two other sites will become available in upcoming weeks at www.christkindlmarket.com. Each Chicagoland has a “Plan Your Visit” section that will continuously be updated.

The free outdoor holiday markets host international and local vendors who display and sell handcrafted ornaments, toys, and special holiday gifts as well as traditional German foods, sweets, and beverages. The markets are rich in cultural tradition and include special events, entertainment and activities that are fun for the whole family.

“We are excited to have all our staple vendors back at Daley Plaza, and proud to announce that we were able to add many new ones to our two other locations! Visitors get to shop from more than 50 vendors in Aurora and more than 40 in Wrigleyville, including staples like Sweet Castle but also local and international food and merchandise booths that are unique to these markets,” says CEO and General Manager Maren Biester Priebe.

All locations are modeled after the classic German holiday market in Nuremberg, Germany, with traditional candy cane striped huts.

Special free and ticketed events will take place at all three markets. They will be announced at the end of September. This year’s mugs and merchandise will be revealed in October. Visitors will be able to purchase the beloved souvenir items at all locations.

More information about RiverEdge Park: riveredgeaurora.com