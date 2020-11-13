Geneva modifies Christmas events this year

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Christmas Walk, as it has been traditionally held in the past.

The walk, scheduled for Dec. 4, is being modified due to the pandemic and to avoid crowds and gatherings of that size.

Instead, Christmas Walk Weekends will be Dec. 4-6, Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20. Each weekend will feature something related to the holidays.

Dec. 4-6 will be Traditions, Old & New. A favorite, chestnuts roasting, will commence on Dec. 4. The tree and courthouse lawn will be lit that evening. So as not to encourage crowds, a time will not be released. Shops and restaurants will be open to welcome visitors all weekend. Dec. 4 is also Dec. ’s First Friday in Geneva, where shops are open late.

Dec. 12-13 will be Carols and Music. Carol with the family while sipping cocoa and coffee in our outside caroling tent. Families, up to five people, can reserve a table for $15. Reservations are required; we cannot allow walk-ins. Each reservation receives a goodie bag as well. Those interested in attending should register as soon as possible at genevachamber.com Enjoy strolling musicians and carols the whole weekend. Again, shops and restaurants will be open.

Dec. 19-20 brings a Cocoa Crawl to Geneva and our shops and restaurants will be open to grab that last-minute gift. Tickets will be on sale mid-November.

Santa will be moved to a temporary Geneva downtown location this year. Children are able to speak to him from the outside, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To encourage social distancing and discourage crowds, registration will be required to see Santa, no exceptions. The cost to sign up will be $10/family and times will fill up quickly. Register at genevachamber.com.

Children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa and drop it in one of two mailboxes, located at the corner of James and Third streets or at the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third St. Don’t forget to include a return address so Santa can write back.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of Santa can find him riding in the horse-drawn carriage from

10-10:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday beginning Dec. 5 through Dec. 20, from James Street to Crescent Place and back to James Street.

The horse-drawn carriage begins offering rides for visitors and shoppers at 10:30 am on Dec. 5 and will continue until 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20. Pick-up is on the corner of James and Third streets. Reservations not necessary.

“We know holidays in Geneva are very popular and looked forward to, not only by the locals, but visitors to Geneva as well. This event has become a tradition for families and we look forward to seeing everyone for our annual Christmas Walk in 2021,” said Paula Schmidt, president of Geneva Chamber of Commerce. “Continue to follow our Facebook and Instagram and check our website for updates.”

Details, updates and registration information will be available on genevachamber.com by mid-November. Due to COVID-19, the Geneva Chamber may have to alter these events.