Kane County news briefs

AURORA

Regional tourism spending

jumped 3.7 percent in 2018

Visitors to the Aurora area spent $201.5 million on lodging, gas, dining, and other travel related expenditures in the region in 2018 — a 3.7 percent increase over the previous year.

The numbers, reported by the U.S. Travel Association and Illinois Office of Tourism, mark the fourth consecutive year of growth for this and other measures reported. A four percent rise in local tax receipts was also collected in the portions of Kane, Kendall, and DuPage counties serviced by the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

These numbers are supported by the Aurora Area CVB’s regional lodging reports which reflect an increase in hotel occupancy of nearly two percent in 2018. Average daily rates for Aurora area hotels increased 3.4 percent and revenue per available room were up 5.2% in the same period.

“Tourism growth in the Aurora Area reflects the benefit of the regional marketing efforts and strength gained through partnership and cooperation,” said Cort Carlson, Aurora Area CVB executive director. “The Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is fortunate to have a strong network of municipal partners who understand the economic development benefits of tourism, as well as a diverse product base that continues to attract new and repeat visitors year after year. ”

In July, Gov. JB Pritzker announced record tourism growth for the state of Illinois. More than 117 million visitors traveled to Illinois in 2018, setting a new record.

The Aurora Area contributes to Illinois’ tourism growth with its collection of attractions — including Chicago Premium Outlets, Raging Waves Waterpark, Farnsworth House, and Paramount Theatre, which boasts the second-largest subscription base of any theater in the nation.

Also contributing was a robust sales effort that brought thousands of youth and amateur sporting event attendees to the Stuart Sports Complex, a Fox Valley Park District property, and various competition sites throughout the region.

AURORA

More than 60 artists expected as Alley Art fest celebrates ninth year

Aurora’s Alley Art Festival is back for its ninth year, bringing dozens of local artists to downtown Aurora’s pedestrian-friendly Water Street Mall on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The festival, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., brings more than 60 artists together to sell art, jewelry, pottery, handmade goods, and more.

The grassroots festival is an opportunity to meet and support local artists while enjoying a fun-filled afternoon of arts and entertainment.

Live music kicks off at noon on the new Agnes Mundy Park stage with Zach Goforth, then Town Band at 3 p.m. and headliner August West at 4 p.m.; The PIEproject Foundation offers free yoga at 1 p.m., and Eastern Fire Belly Dance performs at 2 p.m.

Vendors include Fox Valley Robotics, Paramount School of the Arts, Aurora 88s and The Venue.

“Alley Art Festival continues to be an opportunity for local artists to network and be seen in the community. It’s a day that shows how artists help our city to prosper,” said Marissa Amoni, manager for Aurora Downtown.

Amoni started the festival in 2010 with the help of artists Jen Evans, Lisa Gloria, and Nate Miller. The festival is sponsored by Aurora Downtown and the city of Aurora.

For a full lineup of artists and performers, visit www.alleyartaurora.com.

For more information on downtown events, visit www.auroradowntown.org.

ELBURN

Local, federal officials set for Aug. 21 Veteran Town Hall

Veterans from Kane County are invited to a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Elburn American Legion Post 630, located at 112 N. Main St. from 6-7:30 p.m.

“I encourage all local Veterans who have questions about their benefits or would like to network with other Veterans to please stop by our meeting next Wednesday,” said Kifowit. “We will have a discussion about what work is being done in Washington and Springfield to benefit our Veterans.”

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) will be joined by state State Sen. Castro, D-Elgin, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and representatives from the Chicago Regional Office Veterans Benefits Administration. The event is intended to provide a legislative update to Veterans about what progress has been made in Washington and Springfield.

“The benefits afforded to veterans can often be complicated and difficult to understand,” Castro said. “This town hall gives us a unique opportunity to answer questions directly from veterans to ensure that the brave men and women who served our country are receiving the full scope of the benefits they deserve.”

KANE COUNTY

Sheriff’s office announces passing of K-9 Tyront

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their own last week.

K-9 Tyront, handled by Sgt. Nick Wolf for 10 years died this week at the age of 11.

“Tyront was easily one of the hardest working and most intense K9’s we have ever had,” Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said via Facebook. “He was responsible for hundreds of drug seizures and violent criminal apprehensions.

According to the Sheriff’s Office website, the K-9 unit has demonstrated its commitment to the safety of Kane County residents for more than 40 years. K-9 deputies and their dogs are trained in special areas such as, narcotics detection, bomb detection, as well as tracking and apprehending suspects.

SUGAR GROVE

New configuration in place as I-88 interchange work nears end

IA new traffic configuration is in place for northbound Illinois Route 47 traffic traveling to the westbound Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) as construction is completed on a new full-access interchange in Sugar Grove.

According to an Illinois Tollway news release, electronic message signs and construction signage have been put into place to alert drivers to the new traffic pattern.

During the week of Aug. 5, all traffic on Illinois Route 47 shifted to the northbound side of the road, with a single lane open in both directions. With the traffic shift complete, northbound Illinois Route 47 traveling to westbound I-88 is directed to a new ramp on the right, improving safety by eliminating the need for a left turn in front of oncoming southbound Illinois Route 47 traffic.

The existing ramp carrying traffic to westbound I-88 will remain open for use by southbound Illinois Route 47 traffic only.

Although traffic is in the new configuration, construction on the Illinois Route 47 Interchange Project will continue. Additional ramps providing new Tollway access to and from the east are scheduled to open later this year.

GENEVA

City closes two roads to fix sinkhole damage

South Street between Southhampton Drive and Burgess Road in Geneva will be closed until Friday, Nov. 1, as the city repairs the roadway’s culvert crossing that was damaged by a sinkhole.

According to the city, traffic signs are being installed Aug. 9 detouring eastbound South Street traffic to head north on Burgess Road, west on Kaneville Road and south on Southhampton Drive. The detour is reversed for motorists heading westbound on South Street

Trucks will not be permitted on South Street between Sheila Lane and Western Avenue unless they are making a delivery to the City’s Public Works Department, 1800 South St. Truck drivers will need to access the Public Works Department from the west on South Street and exit the same route.

People who have project questions can call the city’s Public Works Department at 630-232-1501 for more information.

ELGIN

Midwest Opera Theatre production debuts at Judson

The Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts will host the Midwest Opera Theatre’s first ever opera production at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Thulin Auditorium on Judson’s campus, 1151 N. State St., Elgin.

The performance will feature two one-act operas, Puccini’s “Suor Angelica” and Mozart’s “The Impresario.” Celebrated operatic soprano, Maria Kanyova, who won international critical acclaim portraying the role of “Suor Angelica” in New York City Opera’s production of “Suor Angelica” will star in this production along with Hope Dedrick, Lauren Sutherland, Emily Stott, Amelia Clark and Paula Bowers.

Judson’s own Josh Jones and Kimberly Schmidt will star in the comedy, “The Impresario,” along with Ariel Downs, Courtney Bostwick, and Nick Navarre.

Both operas will be directed by Maria Kanyova and accompanied by Midwest Opera Theater’s Chamber Orchestra conducted by Maestra Laurann Gilley.

Midwest Opera Theater’s mission as a mobile opera company is to perform opera where opera might not otherwise be presented and to give young opera singers an opportunity to perform with seasoned operatic professionals.

For ticket reservations, visit Midwestopera.org/shows to use your credit/debit card for tickets. Call Dr. Robert Kania, Music Department, Chair, at 847-628-1115 to reserve your seats for tickets using cash only at the door.