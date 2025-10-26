Kane deputies: Impaired driving is scary

ST. CHARLES – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up, and following traffic laws this Halloween as children and their families haunt neighborhoods after dark in search of candy and fun.

If you’re planning to partake in Halloween festivities, make sure you have a safe, sober ride home, and remember, “It’s not a game,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Alcohol and cannabis impair ability to drive safely. It’s crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out, whether you’ve been drinking or using any substance,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “Wear your seat belt every trip, every time. Planning ahead, driving sober, and buckling up will help keep you and others safe.

“Driving while impaired is never acceptable. Remember: DUIs are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. Driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, or drugs is illegal – period. While cannabis may be legal for adults, if you drive high, you’ll still get a DUI. Additionally, all vehicle occupants must wear their seat belts or risk receiving a ticket.”

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to follow safety tips to keep roads safe this Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before attending any party.

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving. Make sure you have a sober friend to walk you home, if needed.

Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers and crashes.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it’s safe to do so.

If you see someone who is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” campaigns, along with increased traffic enforcement, are funded by federal highway safety grants administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The efforts are supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state. The campaigns are reinforced by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” initiative, spotlighting safe driving and highway safety across Illinois.