Kane sheriff candidate: No one party should hold all the power

Rob Russell knows a demographic shift that has occurred in Kane County.

Once a bastion for Republicans, the county continues to shift Democratic with 18 of the 25 County Board seats and five of the nine countywide offices being held by Democrats.

In Kane County more than twice as many Democratic ballots were pulled in the March 17 primary as Republican (46,000 to 22,000).

Russell, the Republican nominee for sheriff, is already calling for the need for political diversity as his focus turns to the election in November.

“Please speak to our friends, neighbors and work associates about political diversity as a means of holding our government accountable,” Russell said after winning the March 17 primary. “It is good to have that as a means of separation of powers: no one party should hold all the power.

“Look at the problems in Chicago, Cook County and the state legislature. Many could be thwarted by having equal representation of values and ideals. Kane County is following suit and is having the same problems. Help control that by voting for the best person: not the political party. Political diversity.”

Russell earned 67 percent of the vote in beating his Republican primary opponent, Luis “Lou” Santoyo.

Russell said Santoyo worked very hard and conducted himself with honor.

“I am honored to have met him and look forward to our continued friendship, Russell said. “He is a good man and a brother in Christ. May God bless him and his beautiful wife and kids as he looks to seek God’s new direction.”

Russell, who has served as a sheriff’s deputy and coroner, will face Democrat Amy Johnson in November.

Johnson, who serves as undersheriff and has been in the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years, said she was incredibly honored and grateful to have earned support in the Democratic primary.

She earned 55 percent of the vote against her primary opponent, Salvador Rodriguez.

“This victory reflects the voices of our community and the shared belief that we can continue moving forward, together,” Johnson said.

She thanked Rodriguez for his commitment to public service and for being part of the conversation about the future of Kane County.

“Campaigns are not easy, and I respect the time, energy and dedication it takes to step forward and serve,” Johnson said.

She also thanked individuals for their support.

“To every volunteer, supporter, and resident who stood with us, thank you,” the undersheriff said. “Whether it was knocking on doors, making calls, attending events, or simply sharing encouragement, this campaign has always been about you. But our work is not done. Now, we look ahead to November.

“I remain committed to leading with experience, integrity, and collaboration, continuing to listen, build trust, and deliver results that keep Kane County safe and strong for everyone. Thank you for believing in this campaign. Let’s keep moving forward, together.”

Geneva police referendum

Geneva residents soundly rejected a $59 million referendum proposal to build a police station.

When all votes were counted, 66 percent of the 6,242 residents who cast ballots said “no” to the proposed project.

Members of Geneva Voices, a community group formed to examine community issues, said people are insisting on transparency and fiscal accountability.

“Let’s be clear: this was never about not supporting our police,” Geneva Voices said in a statement. “Our officers put their lives on the line for our community every day. Supporting them also means making responsible decisions about major public investments and ensuring those decisions are transparent and well planned.”

Voter turnout

Kane County saw 23 percent of its 295,000 registered voters cast ballots in the primary.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com