Kaneland educators back referendum

Members of the Kaneland Education Association are backing the District 302 referendum for school improvements.

The announcement came after members of the KEA voted in favor of backing the April 1 referendum. The endorsement comes as the district seeks to address aging infrastructure and mechanical systems.

KEA President Suzie Acksel emphasized the importance of the initiative.

“Investing in our schools means investing in our future,” Acksel said. “This referendum will help ensure that our students have access to the resources they need while also supporting the educators and staff who work tirelessly to provide a top-notch education,”

Superintendent Kurt Rohlwing expressed enthusiasm over the KEA’s support.

“It is exciting to see the KEA support the initiative and support the message that the administration and staff are working together to improve the student experience,” Rohlwing said.

The referendum aims to fund facility improvements.

With the backing of the KEA, which did not support the district’s last failed referendum, school system leaders said there is a united front in advocating for enhancements to the Kaneland district.

“The endorsement of the upcoming referendum by the KEA is a pivotal aspect of our efforts to enhance the educational environment within the district,” Community Unit School District 302 officials said in a statement. “Educators’ support underscores a shared vision for improved learning conditions and highlights the importance of addressing the needs they see firsthand in their classrooms.

“Furthermore, this collaboration cultivates an atmosphere of teamwork among staff, reinforcing our commitment to prioritize the well-being and success of every student. Together we can make impactful strides toward creating a safer and more effective learning environment.

“We encourage everyone to participate in the upcoming referendum.”

For information about the referendum and specifics of proposed improvements, go to www.kaneland.org/referendum.