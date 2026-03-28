Key witnesses identified in Elburn veterinarian’s June child porn trial

As his June 8 trial date on child pornography-related charges approaches, lawyers for Elburn veterinary ophthalmologist Adam Stafford King were in federal Judge LaShonda Hunt’s courtroom in Chicago on March 12, hashing out a long list of pretrial motions with the prosecution.

King is accused in a four-count indictment with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and destruction of evidence.

King, who has previously complained to Hunt about conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, as well as personal medical issues, had what appeared to be a large white bandage on the back of his neck. When Hunt asked how he was doing, he replied, “I’m in a lot of pain, but I’m here.”

Should King’s case go to trial, it appears quite likely that testimony and cross examination of those testifying will provide insights into the world of child pornography and child sexual abuse.

Much of the 75-minute status hearing involved the allowable scope of cross examination of two key witnesses, both of whom briefs filed with the court indicate, will be central to the trial. One is an FBI agent who impersonated a pedophile texting with King on the Telegram app. The other is the now-convicted pedophile himself, Bryan Austermann, 34, of Manhattan, New York.

In October 2023, Austermann was arrested by the FBI. Agents seized his cell phone and other electronic devices. The FBI agent, an “online covert employee” assumed his identity to continue communicating with men who expressed interest in sex with children and child pornography.

During those texts, an individual with the handle “pervchidude,” who prosecutors say was King, texted that he preferred very young children.

Austermann, an actor and cruise ship performer, is now a cooperating witness. On Feb. 20, 2026, he pleaded guilty in New York federal court to a single count of possessing child pornography. In his plea agreement, Austermann, “… stipulated to a guidelines range of 135 to 168 months” in prison, and a fine of between $35,000 and $350,000.

The 2024 criminal complaint against Austermann suggests his trial testimony could be quite graphic. Prosecutors say a search of his apartment turned up multiple devices that contained “… approximately 1,015 files of child pornography, including approximately 410 images and 604 videos.” Those files, prosecutors say, “included images depicting children, appearing to be as young as a few months old, nude, and engaged in sexual activity with adults and other children …”

In March of 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant on King’s Elburn home. After agents forced their way into the residence, an agent seized King’s cell phone. A subsequent forensic examination determined he had deleted the Telegram app from the phone.

Prosecutors have argued that cross-examination of Austermann regarding his lawful conduct, as well as cross-examination regarding the granular details of his illegal conduct, should be limited to matters bearing on truthfulness, bias, or motive.

The defense insists that it is essential it be allowed to cross examine both the FBI agent and Austermann extensively “on topics that are ripe for cross-examination and central to the case.”

“The government argues that the defense should be barred from cross-examining Austermann regarding the details of his child pornography crimes, including the text messages Austermann sent to others about these crimes,” the defense argued, countering that “the details of these crimes are relevant and are not unduly prejudicial. The details are relevant to show Austermann’s own bias and motive for his testimony.”

Hunt appeared to favor allowing the jury to hear more expansive cross examination, though she said she was taking defense and prosecution arguments under advisement.

Addressing the prosecution’s objection to King’s intention to use the alleged theft of his identity approximately a year after his arrest, which the prosecution stressed “completely postdates” King’s alleged conduct, Hunt ruled, “That’s a question for the jury to decide.”

Another major decision facing the judge is whether there is legally adequate proof that records obtained from Telegram’s corporate offices are credible and admissible as evidence at trial. The corporation that owns Telegram is headquartered in the Middle East, and has not been fully cooperative with subpoenas. The defense contends that “There is no indication of how this response was generated or how this information was obtained.”

“The government has been unable to secure the necessary business records certification to reflect the reliability of this document.” the defense said of the unsigned Telegram response email.

Prosecution and defense arguments are to be filed by April 15; Hunt said she will issue her ruling soon thereafter.