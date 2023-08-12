Maple Park man killed in Route 47 crash

A Maple Park man was killed Tuesday, Aug. 8, in an accident on Route 47 in Kane County.

Deputies for the Kane County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Illinois Route 47 and Beith Road in Campton Township shortly after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a serious accident.

Upon arrival, deputies located a semi-truck in the southbound lane of Route 47 with a vehicle underneath the trailer engulfed in flames.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the semi-truck contained a dash camera. Upon examination, the camera showed the semi traveling southbound on Route 47 passing through the intersection of Beith. In the passenger-side mirror of the semi, a small pickup truck can be seen traveling eastbound on Beith.

The pickup truck ran the stop sign and crashed underneath the semi’s trailer and immediately burst into flames. A witness behind the semi-truck confirmed the pickup driver disobeyed the stop sign and that the semi driver was not speeding.

Juan Galvez, 49, a resident of Country Life Drive in Maple Park, was the driver of the pickup, a 1996 Mazda. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies said Galvez was entrapped in the pickup, pinned sideways in front of the rear trailer axle. Galvez’ vehicle and the middle of the semi were both severely burned, deputies said.

The driver of the semi suffered no injuries and was released at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies said the crash remains under investigation.