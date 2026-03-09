March 17 vote will determine Kane County sheriff candidates

With contested primaries on both the Democratic and Republican ballot, voters in Kane County will choose the two candidates who will appear on the November general election ballot for sheriff.

After serving two terms, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, is not running for reelection, opening. Hain was a likely lock if he’d

chosen to run, having defeated his GOP opponent in 2022 by 15 points,

Two Democrats and two Republicans are running to replace Hain. They include Democrats Salvador Rodriguez, 61, of Sugar Grove, a former Kane County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, and current Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson, 44, also of Sugar Grove. The Republicans are former Kane County Coroner

, 58, of Hampshire, and former Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Lou Santoyo, 56, of Elburn.

Rodriguez served for 30 years in the Kane County sheriff’s office, as a deputy, field training officer, K-9 handler, detective and juvenile officer. He retired with the rank of lieutenant. He holds undergraduate and a master’s degree from Aurora University and is an Aurora University adjunct professor. The Sugar Grove Democratic precinct committeeman is a member of the Western Kane Democrats.

“I am ready to lead this office forward, with a focus on rehabilitation and rebuilding trust between the community and the sheriff’s office,” he said on his campaign page.

At a recent League of Women Voters forum, Rodriguez took an apparent shot at Hain, saying, “I will bring transparency and fiscal responsibility, leadership to the sheriff’s office,” saying those principles “have been lacking and have plagued the office for too many years.”

Rodriguez has had minimal fundraising, with $3,200 on hand Jan. 1, according to filings. He spent around $2,000 on literature, yard signs and voter outreach software. He recently loaned his campaign $17,700.

Johnson has served as a patrol deputy, detective, lead evidence tech, chief of staff, and undersheriff since January of 2023. She says “I know the job. … I’m up for it and I’m ready.”

Johnson says she “will enhance and expand proven programs that reduce recidivism and support mental health and addiction recovery,

because true public safety is about prevention, not just punishment.”

She has also vowed to increase the department’s operational transparency.

“I’ve already led on some of our county’s most innovative programs,” she said. “And as your sheriff, I’ll continue to move us forward with integrity, transparency, and action.

Hain is Johnson’s campaign chairman. Her campaign has two paid campaign staff members. She started the year with $9,186 on hand and has taken in $13,500 in large donations since then, $9,000 of it from labor unions.

Lou Santoyo served 28 years in the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, retiring as a detective. He is a now part-time officer in Elburn, where he is also a village trustee.

Santoyo has raised just over $13,000 all from individual donors and has spent $1,900 on fundraising and $2,900 on a consultant. He had $8,298 on hand Jan. 1 and has had no large donations since.

Russell has law enforcement experience in corrections, court security and patrol, retiring as a sergeant from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department following his election as Kane County coroner. Since losing his reelection bid for a third term he has been a paid consultant to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department for its forensics lab project. He also works as a campus police officer at Harper College in Palatine.

Russell has strong political support from local GOP officials including a bevy of current and former elected officials. Among his supporters are DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, who is also a GOP gubernatorial candidate, 33rd District State Sen. Don DeWitte, former Kane County Board Chairman Karen McConnaughay, 65th District State Rep. Dan Ugaste and former Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon, as well as five Republican members of the Kane County Board.

He raised $26,000 through last September and has spent approximately $2,000 on signage and a mailing. He started the new year with $21,684 in funds, and has reported no large donations above $1,000.