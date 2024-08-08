New winery planned along Kane’s rustic road

A trip down Brundige Road west of Geneva offers a slice of rural charm and views of what Kane County’s agricultural landscape once looked like.

The mostly gravel lane features a protected vista that includes a forest preserve and working farms, scattered houses and a stable, a wedding/events site and Rustic Road Farm, which offers home-grown produce, eggs, honey, meats and prepared meals.

Plans are now in the works to add a winery to the mix.

During last month’s Kane County Board meeting, a plan from property owner Ashley Keller was unveiled to establish a new winery and vineyard in an unincorporated area of Blackberry Township.

The site, located on the east side of Brundige Road just south of the Union Pacific freight and commuter rail line, is part of an overall project to offer an agricultural experience for visitors on the property known as Weathered Ways Farm.

Keller purchased the land in 2021. Initially thought to be zoned for agricultural use, she discovered the current zoning of the property would limit her plans to incorporate agritourism activities.

She petitioned the Kane County Zoning Board and then the full County Board to change the zoning from Planned Unit Development for commercial buildings and storage to F-2 District-Agricultural. The new designation would cover related sales, service, processing, research, warehouse, and marketing, and includes a special use permit for a winery.

As a beekeeper and new farmer, Keller told Board members she envisions transforming approximately two acres of her land into vineyard. Additionally, she plans to establish a small tasting room with minimal occupancy, plant an orchard and continue to grow USDA-certified organic crops.

The property also features a barn where Keller will sell specialty items like peppers and various vegetables. She says community-based events hosted on the farm will remain small in scale.

Keller found the property while looking for a spot that blended new and old, rustic and modern. She told the board she appreciates the convenience of Randall Road’s amenities while enjoying the beauty of the surrounding farmland just a few miles to the west.

The County Board approved the zoning change, with stipulations to improve the driveway, address drainage issues, and secure a food service permit through the Kane County Health Department among other similar conditions.

The Brundige Road location is among a handful of four Kane County roadways to have preservation protections.

Established in 2000, the Rustic Roads initiative was designed to preserve rural charm, beauty and history.

Brundige Road is located a short distance from the retail bustle of Randall Road as well as the Kane County Judicial Center. But it is far enough away that the suburban and office sprawl can’t be seen.

The four roads feature beautiful foliage, scenic views of plains and hills, and century-old farms that shaped early Kane County. The program was designed to protect unique rural landscapes and roadways as well as protect the built features along the road, preserving the historic buildings that defined Kane’s history.

Other designated Rustic Roads include Kedeka Road near Sugar Grove and Thurnau Road just outside Pingree Grove. Both are quite similar, showcasing an array of vistas and historic buildings.

The most recent addition was Pouley Road, located just on the edge of Elburn.

In the just over three minutes it takes to drive the main section of Pouley Road, a car would pass dense tree canopies, an impressive hillside view, and two county landmarks, Blackberry Creek Farm and the Pouley Estate.