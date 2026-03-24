North Aurora man charged with shooting at vehicle in West Chicago

A North Aurora man has been charged with shooting at a moving vehicle near a West Chicago school.

Javier Munoz, 20, a resident of the first block of South Sycamore Lane, has been denied pre-trial release in connection with the November incident.

Munoz made his first court appearance Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one a Class X felony; the other a Class 1 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. Nov. 7, West Chicago police officers responded to the Timberlake Apartment Complex, 1220 S. Kings Cross, for a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

West Chicago police said that a Ford Explorer with two occupants – a mother and her 16-year-old – drove to the north portion of the complex’s center parking lot and remained there for 10 seconds when a subject, later identified as Munoz, exited from the 1220 Kings Cross building and began walking in the direction of the Ford.

Police said the Ford began driving slowly and Munoz started jogging to catch up to it.

It is further alleged that Munoz began shooting a handgun at the rear of the Ford as it continued to drive in the parking lot.

Police said after the shooting, Munoz entered the 1221 Kings Cross building.

The shooting took place within 1,000 feet of Wegner Elementary School.

When processing the scene, authorities said they found that the shots damaged the Ford and shattered a nearby patio door.

Additionally, authorities said they recovered five spent shell casings in the parking lot.

On March 6, DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey MacKay issued an arrest warrant for Munoz. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

“The allegations that Mr. Munoz opened fire on a vehicle with two occupants in a public parking lot within 1.000 feet of a school are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s’ Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Thankfully, neither of the occupants of the vehicle or any innocent bystanders were injured as a result of Mr. Munoz’s alleged behavior.

“This type of blatant disregard for public safety and the rule of law, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County. I thank the West Chicago Police Department for its thorough investigation into this matter and for its continued efforts in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

“The discharge of a firearm in any residential area, such as the Timberlake Apartment Complex, demonstrates a profound disregard for the safety of our residents,” West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said. “The West Chicago Police Department remains dedicated to investigate these acts thoroughly. Removing those who compromise the peace of our neighborhoods is a top priority for our officers.

“I thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their guidance on this case and for their continued support of law enforcement.”

Munoz is scheduled for arraignment on April 13 in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.