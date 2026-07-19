Quality, resiliency propel Schaefer’s Greenhouse as it marks a century of service in Fox Valley 

For generations of area gardeners, there’s been only one place to go for flowers, plants, and advice.

Schaefer’s Greenhouse has earned that reputation through a century of service and resiliency. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in Montgomery with a ceremony and open house Saturday.

The business also marked the transition to new owners, property enhancements and expanded offerings to help kick off a second century serving communities along the Fox River Valley and beyond.

It also came on the anniversary of a flood that nearly capsized the family-owned business when an estimated 17 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period and caused massive water damage through the region.

“Ironic (that) today is the 30-year anniversary of the flood,” former owner Mike Schaefer, who now identifies as “owner emeritus,” said on Saturday. “That was not fun to have 4-6 feet of water in the place and the damage. It was bad. Then three years later, a fire destroyed our store and boiler room.”

Schaefer’s rebuilt each time and thrived to reach the 100-year milestone.

“The story of Schaefer’s Greenhouse is of family, perseverance, and community,” said Matt Brolley, Montgomery’s president, in a recent statement. “For 100 years, this business has been a part of Montgomery’s history. We are grateful to see its legacy continue with a new generation of owners who recognize its value and are investing in its future.”

Schaefer’s was established on Aurora’s west side in 1905 by Frank C. Schaefer and John K. Newhin. The company laid down roots in Montgomery in 1926 with just five greenhouses, a potting shed, and a boiler room to start.

The business is now owned by Al and Donna Kuda of AEC Supply in Minooka. But fourth-generation Schaefer family members remain actively involved in the operation while also relying on Mike Schaefer’s historic links and perspectives.

“We’re one of the few greenhouses that still operates,” said Billy Murdoch, Schaefer’s vice president of operations. “We’re very grateful.”

“The Schaefer family created something truly special here in Montgomery,” he said. “Our goal has always been to honor that legacy while continuing to grow the business as a place where the community can connect, celebrate, and create memories for the next 100 years.

Located on the southwest corner of Illinois Route 31 and Montgomery Road, Saturday’s celebration went off under partly cloudy skies and hot and humid but smoke-free conditions.

It included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, musical performances, vendors and kid events.

Normal businesses continued amid the celebration as customers roamed through indoor greenhouses and outdoor displays of flowers, bushes and trees, some with plants in their arms for purchase. They managed to dodge workers busy watering and tending to flowers and keeping the grounds clean.

Visitors saw recent renovations like new video signage and a refreshed exterior appearance, but some of the biggest changes are inside.

A scaled-back True Value Hardware store takes up one large room, offering products from adhesives to paint to home improvement items to power tools.

The adjacent and refreshed gift shop has added The Glass House, a beer and wine bar. There are also bottles of wine and dessert-style chocolate treats for sale.

Refrigerators along a long wall contain floral arrangements and indoor plants for sale. There are also home decor items, balloons, gift wrap and cards, and there’s even a children’s section with picture books.

Schaefer’s Greenhouse continues to feature a sprawling collection of greenhouses with nearly 250,000 square feet of growing space under glass.

Mike Schaefer recalled the delight of walking through greenhouses during the holiday seasons.

“I’ve always enjoyed walking through the greenhouses at Christmastime,” said Schaefer. “I’ve always enjoyed coming down here at Easter time and the thousands of Easter lilies. (And) I always enjoyed the hustle and bustle of Mother’s Day. It was a fun time.”

Schaefer’s is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For information and historic photos of the business, visit schaefergreenhouses.com.