Residents of Aurora homeless shelter moving into hotel

Hesed House, the state’s second-largest homeless shelter, is moving operations from its Aurora residential facility into a hotel.

In the wake of two residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, an estimated 200 residents, plus Hesed House staff, is expected to move to an undisclosed suburban hotel sometime on Monday.

The move will include Executive Director Ryan Dowd, who has been living at the South River Street facility for the past 27 days.

“The state of Illinois has come (through) in a big, big way. It’s the cavalry to the rescue,” said Dowd in the latest entry of a Facebook video diary chronicling his shelter stay. “They have literally leased out an entire hotel for us. On Monday, we’re going to pick up the entire Hesed House operation — everybody who lives here, people who work here— and we’re going to move it to this hotel.”

The move comes after two Hesed House residents were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus while others were placed under quarantine.

“That allows us to get that social distancing that is so incredibly important during this pandemic and virtually impossible to do in the second-largest shelter in the state of Illinois,” he said. “This action will save lives and will absolutely help to flatten the curve for the entire state.

“Hesed House is not shutting down, we’re just moving temporarily to this hotel,” Dowd said.

Dowd also addressed rumors that residents who tested positive for the coronavirus were out in the community.

“No,” he said. “Any known or suspected cases COVID cases at Hesed House are completely on lockdown quarantine. They are not roaming the streets.”