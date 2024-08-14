School bus hit near Maple Park; students uninjured

A school bus was struck this morning near Maple Park, but none of the students on board reported any injuries.

The bus was traveling on Meredith Road south of Route 64 in Virgil Township near Maple Park at 6:40 a.m. today when it was struck by an SUV, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus, owned by Kaneland School District 302, was transporting three students when the accident occurred.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation indicated that the school bus was southbound on Meredith Road when it signaled to turn into the parking lot of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 5N539 Meredith Road and a Ford Explorer attempted to pass the bus in a solid striped no-passing zone.

The Ford Explorer, when attempting to pass the bus, struck the front driver-side wheel and bumpers of the school bus and became disabled in the roadway.

The driver of the bus as well as three students and the driver of the Explorer did not report any injuries at the time of the accident.

Members of the Maple Park Fire Department and Emergency Management Services responded to the scene, and all involved parties signed a release of treatment.

Kaneland District 302 staff responded, and the school bus driver and students were transferred to another bus.

A witness who was at the end of a driveway in the area, awaiting a different school bus, advised the school bus had its yellow flashing lights activated as well as its turn signal to indicate a left turn. The witness then observed the Ford Explorer pass the bus on the left and then strike the school bus.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Explorer, a 58-year-old male from Belvidere, was issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone.

Kaneland Community Unit School District’s Transportation Division also provided video of the accident to Sheriff’s deputies.