Secret recordings alleged at Batavia chiropractor’s office

Multiple patients allege that they were secretly video-recorded at a Batavia chiropractic office.

Hanson Family Chiropractic recorded adult and child patients with hidden cameras in a room used for red light or near-infrared light therapy without their knowledge, according to an attorney representing families who used the practice.

Police investigators are also seeking to identify victims of chiropractor David Hanson of the Batavia business.

Hanson has been charged with:

Five counts of producing child pornography, a Class X felony

Three counts of disseminating child pornography, a Class X felony

Six counts of possessing child pornography a Class 2 felony

Three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor through or under the clothes, a Class 3 felony

According to investigators, Hanson secretly videotaped more than 180 of his patients as they undressed or were unclothed. The victims, mostly female, range from young children to adults, police said.

Hanson was also found to be possessing and disseminating multiple videos containing child sex abuse material that were unrelated to his chiropractic practice, investigators said.

Hanson’s home and chiropractic office, located at 1928 W. Wilson St., were searched Nov. 5, pursuant to a judicial warrant.

The Batavia chiropractor was arrested Thursday. During his court appearance Friday, the court granted prosecutors’ petition to keep him in Kane County Jail, finding him a threat to the community.

The case was a joint investigation by the Batavia Police Department and the Child Exploitation Unit of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said they were assisted by the Electronic Storage Detection K9 of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which played a large role in locating the hidden cameras in the business.

Attorneys with Chicago-based Romanucci & Blandin said the case is disturbingly similar to recent allegations of secret video recordings of young female employees in a bathroom at an Addison ice cream shop. Romanucci & Blandin filed a civil complaint against the Flavor Frenzy ice cream shop and its owner on behalf of 11 female plaintiffs, earlier this fall. That store owner is criminally charged as well.

“Our clients and the community are stunned by these claims of widespread exploitation, and we commend Batavia police and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work on this case,” said Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC. “We believe innocent people have been harmed by the inappropriate and negligent conduct at this medical office.

“Our clients are distressed that they may have been violated … without their knowledge or consent. We will use every means possible to get to the truth and seek a path to accountability for them.”

A Class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. A Class 2 felony is punishable by three to seven years in prison. A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,0000.

If you believe that you or a minor dependent were victimized by Hanson or have any additional information that law enforcement should be aware of, call 630-444-3322 or email SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said that anyone with information or concerns can contact Romanucci & Blandin at 312-458-1000 or email intakes@rblaw.net