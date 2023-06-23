Trailblazing Aurora City Council member dies

She made history when she was elected in 1991 to the Aurora City Council and continued to blaze a trail of unparalleled leadership, service, and advocacy for the next three decades.

A trailblazing public servant whose name is synonymous with Aurora, Ward 7 Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns was the first African American elected to the Aurora City Council. She died on June 19, the first sitting member of the Aurora City Council to pass while in office.

While she was the elected representative of the 7th ward, her circle of influence transcended all ten Aurora wards.

A fierce advocate for youth, senior citizens, and the underserved, Alderwoman Hart-Burns dedicated her life to public service, community engagement, and social justice. She wasn’t just a public servant. She quickly became a friend, mentor, sister, or mother to everyone she interacted with.

During her tenure, she launched more than two dozen organizations, including neighborhood groups, resident councils, homeowners’ associations, cultural groups, youth groups, faith groups, educational programs, and service initiatives.

For 34 years, she hosted her signature annual Martin Luther King Jr. Back to School Bash, which provides school supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and mentors to over 1,000 youth each year.

During a heightened gang activity in Aurora in the 1990s and early 2000s, Alderwoman Hart-Burns formed a coalition of faith leaders to clean the streets, led the charge to replace dangerous gang houses with parks, and worked to form truces between gangs.

A distinct leader on the Aurora City Council, where she was a Committee Chairman for more than 20 years, and previously served as Mayor Pro Tem.

Alderwoman Hart-Burns earned more than 100 awards throughout her career.