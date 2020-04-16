Two Brothers uses facilities to produce sanitizer

As communities work together to help in the battle against COVID-19, Two Brothers Artisan Spirits, 205 N. Broadway in Aurora, has converted part of its facilities to produce hand sanitizer for essential businesses and health care professionals.

The Aurora-based distillery is currently working with a number of hospitals, senior living facilities and first responders, including local police and fire departments. It is also assisting a number of local governments including Aurora, Naperville and Warrenville (Two Brothers’ home communities), as well as surrounding cities and towns throughout the Chicagoland area.

“We are happy to be able to help our communities during these difficult times,” said Two Brothers co-founder Jason Ebel. “We have been a part of this community for 23 years and it’s great to have the ability to support it like they have supported us for all those years.”

With supply shortages continuing across the country, Two Brothers is also providing disinfectant to other areas of business across the country. Starting last week, it started shipping to hospitals and senior living facilities in states across the country and continues to establish new partnerships with groups in need.

Two Brothers hand sanitizer is offered to health care industries, local governments and essential businesses. With limited supplies available, the Two Brothers’ staff is currently producing as much disinfectant as possible, all while continuing the day-to-day operations of the distillery. Two Brothers Artisan spirits are distilled in its state of the art 3-column hybrid still at the Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora. Two Brothers currently produces 750ml bottles, canned cocktails and vodka sodas.

“Our first priority is meeting the initial needs for all the frontline workers and businesses that are helping those who really need it,” said Ebel. “The response so far has been very humbling. Not only does it feel great to be doing something that can help people, but it keeps us busy and keeps a good portion of our staff working, which is important to us.”

For for information email Info@TwoBrothersBrewing.com.