Veterinarian again denied pretrial release on child porn charges

For the third time since his 2024 arrest for allegedly possessing child pornography, Elburn veterinarian Adam King has been ordered to remain in federal custody.

King is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, and is alleged in numerous court filings by prosecutors to have been planning to sexually assault his adopted infant son. He will remain incarcerated in the downtown Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center pending his scheduled June trial.

A veterinary ophthalmologist, King, 40, is also a competitive dog show judge who had traveled the country attending shows prior to his arrest by the FBI. On Wednesday, Judge LaShonda Hunt held another detention hearing after King’s attorneys again sought his release on bond.

King was present in court, in the custody of U.S. marshalls, along with his defense counsel Wednesday afternoon.

“Based upon a de novo review of the entire record and the witness testimony and arguments presented by counsel today, for the reasons stated on the record, Defendant’s sealed motion for release from custody is denied,” Hunt ruled.

A de novo review occurs when a court decides an issue “without deference to a previous court’s decision,” or in King’s case, without taking into account the judge’s own previous decisions on the issue, as if the issue under consideration was being heard for the first time.

King had also apparently raised concerns in his briefs with the court about conditions at the MCC,

where he’s been held the past 17 months, as well as personal medical issues. Details of that have not been made public, as all filings in his court case have been ordered to be made under seal, citing sensitive privacy concerns.

The judge said those are issues for the Federal Bureau of Prisons to resolve through their own processes.

“Mr. King should raise any concerns about medical issues or conditions with the Bureau of Prisons through the grievance process,” Hunt ruled. “Defendant (to be) detained pending further order of the Court.”

The judge scheduled an in−person status hearing for 10 a.m. Oct. 15.

King’s trial was originally set for May 14. However, on May 2, the trial date was rescheduled to more than a year later — on June 8, 2026 — due to “outstanding discovery issues.”

Soon after, King’s attorneys filed a motion for his release on bond while awaiting trial. Prosecutors, as they had previously, strenuously objected to his release under any conditions.

This past April the government brought a second superseding indictment charging King with one count of receiving child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography and a new count, for his effectively destroying evidence.

That last count stems from King allegedly deleting the Telegram app from his phone in March 2024 as FBI agents were serving a search warrant on his home, specifically “data and records pertaining to the use of the Telegram mobile telephone application and data and records related to the Telegram account bearing the public username pervchidude, with intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation …”

Prosecutors alleged in a filing that when FBI agents, many of them wearing bodyworn cameras, executed a search warrant on King’s home on March 5, 2024, “the agents encountered (King) in the master bathroom, as he refused to obey their commands to come out. An FBI agent entered the bathroom and observed defendant holding his Apple iPhone, which can be seen on the BWC video unlocked and glowing in defendant’s hand.”

The agent immediately seized the iPhone, and investigators were able to determine that King had not deleted texts and data from another app on his phone, Scruff.

Prosecutors say that app contained several photos and “hundreds of Scruff chat messages with (King) using the same account that previously communicated with the New York Individual King had allegedly texted with on Telegram.”

That man in New York with whom King had allegedly been communicating, had been under surveillance by federal authorities and had his phone taken over by law enforcement, which ultimately led to the grounds for the search warrant on King’s home in Elburn.

Prosecutors also allege that, according to the contents of Scruff chats found on KIng’s iPhone, “he provided his Telegram handle, ‘@pervchidude,’ to individuals on 68 occasions, and repeatedly discussed keeping his ‘vids’ on ‘Tele’ because it was ‘safer’ and ‘more secure.’”

On March 27, 2024, a grand jury indicted King on one count of distribution of child pornography. Five months later the grand jury returned a superseding indictment adding a second count of distribution of child pornography and one count of obstruction.

In April. the second superseding was returned, adding one count of possession of child pornography.