Woman dies from injuries in Carpentersville crash

A Huntley woman was killed Wednesday in an accident in Carpentersville.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Carpentersville officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Randall and Binnie roads.

A 70-year-old woman was transported to Sherman Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her car was traveling northbound on Randall attempted to turn left on Binnie, when an SUV traveling southbound on Randall struck her vehicle.

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team were dispatched to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Carpentersville police have received video footage of the incident from a passing vehicle equipped with an on-boarding camera, which will aid in determining the cause of the crash.

“We thank all responding agencies and citizens who stopped to assist or share video evidence,” Carpentersville police said in a statement. “Your help has been invaluable in addressing this tragic incident.

“This investigation is ongoing, and we will provide additional updates as they become available.”

Anyone with information on or video of the accident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Abdiel Acevedo at 847-551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch at 847-428-8784.