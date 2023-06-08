Annual Montgomery Street Eats Fest returns this weekend

The Montgomery Street Eats Festival will take place Saturday, June 10 in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., and along River Street adjacent to the Fox River in the downtown area of Montgomery.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will feature as many as 13 food trucks at one time, a DJ, and a beer garden in the shaded park along the scenic river. The event, produced by Brew Avenue Events, benefits the Montgomery Foundation.

“The setting is perfect for a food truck fest; the shaded park with the river backdrop makes the ideal location for foodies of all ages,” said Brew Avenue Events owner Alessandro Vazquez in a release. Vazquez suggests that eventgoers bring their blankets and chairs to hang out in Montgomery Park along the river and enjoy the event after they grab food from one of the food trucks.

The village of Montgomery and Fox Valley Park District does plan to have 40 picnic tables on-site for those who would like to stop by for a quick bite to eat.

The food trucks offer a wide variety of food, such as mini doughnuts, funnel cakes, and ice cream, for those looking for something sweet. In addition, the fest features staple items such as various takes on burgers and fries from Culinary Gangster, monster gyros from Serna’s Grill, authentic Hawaiian food from The Hawaiian Food Truck, and crowd-favorite the Happy Lobster food truck with their famous lobster rolls.

In addition, local downtown Montgomery’s own Grumpy Gaucho will be on-site with empanadas and churros after 1 p.m. The list of vendors is available on the event’s Facebook page (facebook.com/montgomerySEF) and is subject to change.

“Food truck events continue to be popular; there is not the stress of what to plan to eat that everyone will like, and it is a great excuse to get outside for the day,” said the Village Communications Manager, Kristina Nemetz. “This event continues to be well attended. We have people stop by for lunch, some for a snack, some for dinner, and a few groups stay all day.”

The popularity of food trucks in Montgomery is the catalyst for the new Russ Stop Food Truck Park at 111 S. Lake St., a pop-up food truck court available this summer, Thursday through Sunday, near the downtown area. Russ Stop will take a hiatus for event day, but they are open throughout the summer with plans to expand the location along Lake Street next year.

Tickets are not required, but those planning to attend may register online in advance through Brew Avenue Event’s Eventbrite site. Ample free parking is available in downtown Montgomery. Admission to the event is complimentary. All food vendors and the beer garden will be accepting credit card payments.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, /MontgomerySEF, or the Village’s website, montgomeryil.org.