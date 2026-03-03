Benton’s ouster throws 97th House, 14th District State Central Committeeman races into question

With the March 17 primary just weeks away, a Democratic Illinois House member in a swing district has been thrown out of the Democratic Caucus and stripped of his committee assignments.

State Rep. Harry Benton, 97th District, has been removed from the Democratic caucus and stripped of his committee assignments by House Speaker Chris Welch. The move was first reported by

both Capitol News Insider and radio and blog journalist Patrick Pfingsten.

A veteran House insider contacted by Chronicle Media confirmed Benton’s fall from grace, replying simply, “He’s out.” A subsequent check of Benton’s listing on the House website came up with “Committees are currently not available.”

The House was adjourned Feb. 26 and will not re-convene until March 18, the day after the primary.

Benton is a two-term House member who was expected to receive major financial and campaign support from Democratic leadership. The 97th District is a genuine swing district, which Benton first won in 2022 with 51.66 percent, a 3.32 percent margin and just 1,163 votes. His second campaign he boosted both his vote total and margin, to 2,335 votes and 4.42 percent over Republican Gabby Shanahan.

Shanahan will run against Benton again in the November general election.

Besides including a portion of Oswego in Kendall County, the 97th House district includes southern parts of Naperville and Aurora, most of Plainfield, and runs south to Shorewood in Will County.

Benton began 2026 with $306,533 in his House campaign fund. That is a fraction of what he’ll need to mount a winning campaign against Shanahan, who was expected to receive strong financial backing from GOP leadership.

Democrats are looking to add to their massive supermajority in both the House and Senate. Welch has his eye on flipping the 52nd House seat currently held by Marty McLauaghlin, and the 47th House seat, now open after the incumbent’s retirement.

In 2024 Democratic leadership and labor groups spent more than $1.7 million on Benton, $1.4 million of which was spent in the last five weeks leading up to Election Day. Welch’s Democrats for the Illinois House and the Democratic Party of Illinois, which he helps fund, spent heavily on Benton’s campaign, including 24 direct mail pieces, media ad buys, digital ads and campaign staffers.

That cash spigot is all but certain to be unavailable to Benton going forward into the general election campaign.

With low mail-in ballot voting so far, and early voting starting March 2, Benton’s sudden political exile may well have a significant impact in a lesser-known but more geographically wide-ranging race on the primary ballot, that for 14th District Democratic State Central Committeeman

The 14th District includes all or parts seven counties, including Kane, Kendall and DeKalb, as well as Will, Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam. Benton is running against Michael Crowner, a fellow Democrat on the Wheatland Township Board running for the 14th District DSSC seat.

Crowner, who holds a MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, was elected township supervisor in April 2021, flipping a Republican stronghold to the Democratic Party for the first time. Crowner says he is “committed to ensuring efficient, transparent, and community-focused leadership.”

Benton serves as the township’s highway commissioner, a $66,000 a year job. The township includes approximately 80,000 in population and covers parts of Aurora, Bolingbrook, Plainfield and Naperville, where the Wheatland Township administrative offices are located.

Benton has ruffled Democratic leadership’s feathers before. He acknowledges on his campaign website that he’s “sometimes bucked my party’s leaders and opposed tax increases, supported cracking down on hidden “junk fees”, and delivered property tax relief.”

Last July he slammed Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s choice of Christian Mitchell as his lieutenant governor running mate. In a Facebook post, since delated, Benton called Mitchell “The worst pick I can think of!”

Benton may be forced to take his own advice as he navigates the altered environment in which he finds himself. On Feb. 22, a post on his Facebook page related to “Happy Be Humble Day.”

“Today, let’s recognize the importance of humility and introspection,” the post said. “Remember to listen to others, appreciate other people’s achievements, and to accept your own shortcomings.”