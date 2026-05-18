District 308 ponders no tax hike referendum

Many Oswego school buildings are showing signs of age and stress and district officials are considering asking voters to approve a $317 million referendum to make infrastructure fixes and other improvements.

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 officials say taxpayers could actually see a slight decline in taxes if a referendum is approved in November.

What’s the catch?

New bonding authority would replace expiring older debt. Overall, the district estimates that the owner of a home valued at $300,000 could see a decline of $100 in taxes tied to a debt service tax rate in 2028.

“This is not a proposal to handle routine maintenance,” the district said in an online statement. “Many major building systems, including HVAC, roofing, plumbing, and electrical, are reaching the end of their useful life at the same time, largely because 70 percent of the District’s schools were built within the same seven-year period, from 2001 to 2008.

“The proposed $317 million plan would address these facility needs comprehensively, with 79 percent of the funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements and the remainder focused on safety, security, and other high-priority facility and site needs.”

The District 308 board has made no decision but could consider a ballot measure by August. Voters last approved a referendum in 2006 to fund school construction and those bonds will be expiring.

The plans were announced in a mailing to district residents and on its website (www.sd308.org) A town hall meeting was scheduled on May 18 and another is planned for June 2 at Boulder Hill Elementary School, 163 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery.

District 308, Illinois’ seventh largest school district, serves around 16,700 students and has 22 buildings scattered throughout a 68.8 square mile area. It serves all of Oswego plus portions of Aurora, Joliet, Montgomery, Plainfield and Yorkville.

Because so many schools were constructed between 2001-08, the district is now facing a perfect storm with “major system replacements” and maintenance needs at the same time.

The district, which said it recently suffered an $8 million loss in state assistance this year, says it does not have funds in its regular operating budget for major infrastructure work.

“(But) a bond measure allows school districts to borrow money for capital projects, much like a mortgage for homeowners,” the district said. “If voters approve the proposed bond measure, the bonds are repaid over time through property taxes. Referendum bonds cannot be used for operating expenses like salaries or classroom supplies.”

The district’s inventory includes 13 elementary schools, five junior high schools, two high schools, an early learning center and a therapeutic day school. The district said it also operates a transition program for students aged 18-22 with special needs as well as an alternative learning program.

Among specific improvements are infrastructure, safety and security upgrades at all buildings while flooring would be updated at elementary and junior high schools.

Shared space for gym and cafeterias at two elementary schools would be separated. Junior high schools would have repurposed computer labs and design improvements. High schools would receive updated sciences labs and specialized learning spaces.

Athletic spaces would also have improvements including turf surfaces in stadium and ball fields and renovated bathrooms.

Improvements won’t just benefit current and future students but also the community at large.

“Public schools don’t just belong to those who use them, but to all residents within the district,” the district said. “High-quality local schools can attract new residents and businesses to the area, help protect property values, and provide opportunities for shared space for programs, activities, and meetings. Schools can also be a source of community pride and play a vital role in an area’s local economy.”