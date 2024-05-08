First-generation student siblings triumph, graduate together

Three siblings who live in Montgomery are set to mark a significant milestone this month as they graduate with their associate degrees from Waubonsee Community College, each paving their path to a brighter future.

Soad, Mohamad, and Hadeel Ajaj, all first-generation college students, have overcome obstacles and charted unique journeys toward academic success.

Soad, studying business/marketing, returned to education in the fall of 2020 after a hiatus, recognizing the value of starting at Waubonsee as she determined her next steps. Mohamad, who initially aimed for physics but shifted to biology and mathematics, and Hadeel, who transitioned from criminal justice to elementary/early childhood education, have similarly navigated their paths with determination.

Attending college together has presented a unique opportunity and dynamic for the siblings.

“Having somebody else to hold us accountable has been so helpful,” Soad said. “And going to school together as young adults opens a new way to foster a sibling relationship. It opens different ways to communicate with each other, instead of just home-based things, you’re in it together.”

Central to their success at Waubonsee has been the TRIO/Student Support Services program and Andrea Egle, TRIO/Student Support Services Manager. Their parents instilled in all three siblings a strong belief in the value of education. However, as first-generation college students, they each faced unique challenges navigating the path of higher education without the benefit of prior family experience.

TRIO offers academic tutoring, cultural events, financial literacy, and more to help first-generation students, as well as students who identify as low-income or students who have a disability, succeed at Waubonsee.

“We have loved having the Ajaj siblings as part of our TRIO family,” Egle said. “Their persistence, support of each other and determination to pursue their academic goals is a true testament to their sibling bond – they truly did achieve this together.”

As the siblings prepare for the next steps in their respective educational journeys, their advice to fellow and future students emphasizes not putting pressure on the time it “should” take to earn a degree or certificate.

“What I really struggled with remembering is there isn’t a timeline on things,” Hadeel said. “I beat myself up through the years thinking I’m taking too long. Just remember to move at your own pace and don’t overwork yourself.”

With the support and encouragement from their entire family, which includes an older brother and younger sister, the Ajaj siblings are proud of what they have accomplished at Waubonsee and are ready to take their next steps; Mohamad and Soad to Northern Illinois University and Hadeel to Aurora University.

“I’m proud of setting my best foot forward because it didn’t really get me anywhere when I didn’t,” Mohamad added. “Getting through school and continuing, even though there were times when I didn’t want to do this, I did.”