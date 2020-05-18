Flood warnings throughout Chicago area with more rain on its way

Residents across the greater northeastern Illinois have two reasons now to stay home: Covid-19 and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the follow counties:

• Southern Lake County in Illinois

• Will County

• Kankakee County

• Kendall County

• DuPage County

• Cook County

• Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

• Eastern Kane County

• Eastern McHenry County

The flash flood watch lasts until 10:15 p.m. Sunday but more rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn and Berwyn.

Naperville on Sunday evening was reporting several roads including Ogden Avenue having standing water on them. Motorists are reminded to not drive through flood waters but rather turn around and find an alternate route if you encounter a flooded road. To report water on roadways call City Dispatch 630-420-6187.

Naperville began preparing for possible flooding in the downtown district as well as residential areas near downtown and downstream of the DuPage River on Saturday.

The city is monitoring the DuPage River’s levels and is alerting residents to possible flooding conditions.

Sand and sand bags are available to residents in preparation of flooding. Residents are asked to go the to Riverview Court off of Hillside Road just east of Washington to fill and take sand bags.

Oswego police posted on its Facebook page that barricades were going up on Washington on the west side of Illinois Route 31 in Oswego on Sunday.

The NWS forecast calls for 40-60 percent chance of rain remaining through Tuesday night.