Former Oswego High students claim grooming, sexual harassment

Four former Oswego High School students allege a former teacher and coach groomed and sexually harassed them.

The four former students claim years of grooming, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct by former teacher and coach Sean Staffeldt and systemic failures by Oswego Community Unit School District 308 to protect students.

Attorneys from Disparti Law Group filed the lawsuit Feb. 25 in Kendall County Circuit Court on behalf of the four students.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of former students Kala Sundstrom, Anne Marie Fish, Natalie Grimm and Jillian Lake, alleges that Staffeldt engaged in a long-standing pattern of grooming, inappropriate physical contact, sexually explicit comments and boundary violations targeting female students – conduct that the district knew about but failed to stop despite multiple reports over several years.

“Four courageous women are holding Oswego Community Unit School District 308 and teacher Sean Staffeldt accountable for years of sexual abuse that the district knew about but failed to stop, despite receiving multiple reports dating back years,” said attorney Cass Casper of Disparti Law Group.

Theresa Komitas, chief communications officer for District 308, said that as of press time, the district had not been formally served with any lawsuit.

“We will provide further comment in the event the district is served and after it has reviewed the official documentation,” Komitas said.

The plaintiffs allege severe emotional distress, anxiety, trauma and long-term psychological harm as a result of abuse and the district’s indifference.

According to the complaint, District 308 received warnings and complaints dating back years, including reports from staff members and a written warning issued in 2017 directing Staffeldt to maintain professionalism and prohibiting him from hugging and touching students. Despite this knowledge, the lawsuit alleges, the district failed to take meaningful action to protect students.

The complaint further alleges that when students began reporting misconduct in 2020, victims were not provided adequate support and were instead isolated or pushed to alter their educational paths while the investigation unfolded.

The four plaintiffs describe a pattern of manipulation, isolation and abuse that left them feeling unsupported and unheard.

“Through the entire process, I was terrified. I felt alone,” Lake said. “I felt like although I spoke up, my voice wasn’t actually heard.

“I desperately needed someone to help me get through it or tell me everything would be OK. I received absolutely no support from the school or district.”

“When credible allegations involving students are raised, the responsibility is to conduct a thorough investigation, report appropriately, and implement safeguards to ensure it cannot happen again,” plaintiff Grimm said.

“The young woman standing here – and those whose privacy we respect – deserve more than statements,” plaintiff Fish said at a press conference Wednesday in Chicago. “They deserve enforcement. They deserve transparency. They deserve leaders who will choose children over comfort every single time.”

The lawsuit alleges that Sean Staffeldt’s conduct was widely known among students and staff, and that district leadership failed to act decisively despite mounting concerns.

“Our firm is committed to protecting victims of school sexual abuse everywhere,” said Larry Disparti, founder of Disparti Law Group in Chicago. “We demand accountability not just for what happened, but for the systemic failures that allowed it to happen.

“Real change requires more than statements – it requires mandatory training, independent oversight, swift investigations, and support for victims who come forward.”

“Through this lawsuit, we seek not only justice for these survivors but systemic change to ensure schools protect children by investigating complaints, enforcing professional boundaries, and prioritizing student safety over instructional reputation,” attorney Casper added.

