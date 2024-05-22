Fox Valley YMCA plans facility in Bristol

The Plano-based Fox Valley YMCA has announced plans for a $16 million facility serving Oswego, Yorkville and eastern Kendall County.

A 26-acre site at the southeast corner of Galena Road and Cannonball Trail in Bristol will be home to the Fox Valley YMCA’s third branch.

“Over the course of 10 years, our Board of Directors authorized the purchase (of) 26 acres of land in anticipation of Kendall County growth and increased demand for programs, services and facility space,” the Fox Valley YMCA said in a statement. ”This state-of-the-art YMCA promises area residents of all ages enhanced opportunities to engage with fitness, recreation and community enrichment.”

The planned 59,700-square-foot center would start with a fitness center, gymnasium, indoor running track and meeting space.

An Olympic-size pool and an early learning academy would be added in later phases.

The timeframe for construction was not announced, but a groundbreaking is planned “soon” according to the statement. A sign announcing the project has already been erected on the property.

The first phase would include:

Cutting-edge fitness center: Equipped with the latest exercise technology and staffed by expert trainers, it will cater to individuals of all ages and fitness levels. From cardio machines to free weights, functional training and turf space, there will be something for everyone to enjoy and benefit from. It will also feature an additional 5,000 square feet for group exercise fitness programs and access to Kids Zone, which will feature a dedicated outdoor playground space.

Multi- purpose gymnasium: The versatile gym will offer three full-size, multi-use courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts. Available for organized leagues, pick-up games, or special events, the gym will be a hub of activity for all ages.

Indoor track: Long on the community wish list, an indoor track will be available for indoor walking, running and training year-round regardless of the outside elements.

Multi- purpose s pace: This dedicated space will be ideal for group meetings, social gatherings and special programming including educational workshops.

Phase two would include an indoor, Olympic-sized pool that would be home for swim lessons, swim teams, aquatic fitness, tournaments, rentals and more.

Phase three plans include a daycare center, with the Y’s Early Learning Academy expanding to a third location with full-day services for children 6 weeks to 5 years.

Fox Valley YMCA currently operates a 75,000 square-foot main branch at the northwest corner of U.S. Route 34 and Eldamain Road.

That center includes a fitness center, gymnasium, eight-lane pool, gymnastics training facility, music and dance rooms, an Early Learning Academy Child Care, preschool and kindergarten plus 17 acres of outdoor open space.

A West Branch campus in Sandwich features a 14,000 square-feet fitness center with kids zone and group exercise rooms. An Early Learning Academy building is adjacent and provides child care for ages 6 weeks – 5 years of age. Additionally, the S.A.F.E. School Age Care and summer camp program is located across the street.

For more information on YMCA project or to make a donation visit www.foxvalleyymca.org.