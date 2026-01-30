Gas leak suspected in Oswego home explosion that killed 2

A gas leak was suspected as the cause as two persons died and a home destroyed as a late afternoon explosion rocked a quiet Oswego neighborhood on Jan. 29.

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles as fire and emergency crews responded to the explosion and reports of people trapped inside.

“Following an extensive and methodical search of the debris, two deceased individuals were located,” according to an Oswego Fire Protection District statement. “The Kendall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is handling matters related to the victims.”

In a Jan. 30 news release, the coroner’s office tentatively identified the victims as James Fitzmaurice Sr., 64, and Virgie Fitzmaurice, 62.

“Due to the condition of the individuals, positive identification, as well as determination of cause and manner of death, will be pending further scientific analysis and a forensic autopsy,” the coroner’s office stated.

According to OFPD, crews were dispatched at 5:02 p.m. to a home on the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North. When they arrived at 5:06 p.m. they found the two-story, wood-frame residence had collapsed and fully involved in fire. Firefighters immediately began fire suppression and search operations.

The blaze was brought under control but a natural gas line into the home continued to burn. A NICOR Gas crew shut off the gas supply and firefighters were able to continue operations. Bodies of two persons were discovered around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 and pronounced dead at the scene.

The location was across the street from a large park and Fox Chase Elementary School. The school day had ended more than two hours earlier. No damages were reported at the school, which reopened the next morning.

The morning after the explosion and fire there were at least three NICOR vehicles and workers at the site. One piece of heavy equipment was also on the midst of the wreckage and a chain link fence surrounded the property.

Two television news trucks were on hand for follow-up reporting while a photographer with professional equipment was observed taking images from different angles. A stream of vehicles drove past the site with many drivers slowing or stopping for a closer look or take photos on mobile devices.

One neighboring house sustained some external damage with siding peeling off, apparently caused by heat from the fire.