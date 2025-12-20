Joliet Diocese bishop bound for the Big Apple 

The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet is about to take a bite of the Big Apple.

Pope Leo XIV has announced the appointment of Joliet Bishop Ronald Hicks as the 11th archbishop of New York. He will take over Feb. 6, succeeding the retiring Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Hicks, 58, serves a diocese that includes Kendall, DuPage and Will counties.

“I have been deeply blessed to serve the people of the Diocese of Joliet,” Hicks said in a statement. “I will carry the faith, generosity, and the spirit of this diocese with me as I begin this new chapter of ministry.”

In accepting the appointment, Hicks expressed gratitude to Pope Leo and to Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. He also acknowledged Dolan for his more than 17 years of leadership of the Archdiocese of New York and for his support and encouragement.

While serving as the Joliet Diocese’s leader, Hicks led pastoral initiatives, including diocesan restructuring and a renewed focus on catechesis, evangelization, and faith into action.

He will continue work in Joliet until his installation in New York. At some point, Hicks would likely be elevated to the status of cardinal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, expects big things from Hicks.

“Archbishop Hicks is a holy man with a heart for Jesus and the People of God,” Cupich said in a statement. “He will embrace the diversity of his new archdiocese and be an adept administrator.”

The Joliet Diocese includes seven Illinois counties with 117 parishes and a population of 520,000. The Archdiocese of New York is the second largest in the United States by population, with 296 parishes and a membership of 2.8 million Catholics.

Los Angeles is the nation’s largest diocese with more than 4 million Catholics. The Chicago Archdiocese is third overall with 2.4 million members in Cook and Lake counties.

According to an official biography, Hicks was born in south suburban Harvey and grew up in South Holland where he attended St. Jude the Apostle Parish and Grade School.

He graduated from Quigley Preparatory Seminary South in 1985, received a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Niles College of Loyola University in 1989 and both his Master of Divinity degree in 1994 and his Doctor of Ministry degree in 2003 from the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein.

Hicks was ordained as a priest in 1994 and served at two parishes before a six-year stint at St. Joseph College Seminary in Chicago.

In 2005, he moved to El Salvador to begin a five-year term as regional director of Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos in Central America. NPH is a home for more than 3,400 orphaned and abandoned children in nine Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Between 2010-14, Hicks served as the dean of formation at Mundelein Seminary. During that time, he assisted with weekend Masses at St. Jerome Parish in Chicago.

He was appointed vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago in 2015 and was named an auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese in 2018.

In 2020, the late Pope Francis named Hicks as the sixth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Joliet.