Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

On Aug. 30, at approximately 3:02 a.m. the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 0-99 block of Gastville Street, unincorporated Oswego Township, for a report of a stolen motor vehicle that had just occurred. The vehicle was described as a blue 2005 Pontiac Vibe.

Shortly after this report the vehicle was sighted by an officer from the Oswego Police Department who attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 900 block of Harvey Road, near the intersection of Harvey Road and Route 30. The vehicle fled from the stop.

Deputies said the officer did not pursue and the vehicle was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed southbound Harvey Road. Officers soon located a head-on traffic crash on Harvey Road south of Wolf Road involving the stolen Pontiac and a second vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the sole occupants of both vehicles. The driver of the stolen Pontiac was pronounced dead on scene and his identity is being withheld pending family notification. The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 50-year-old Ricky Hill of Shorewood who was transported to Rush Copley Hospital with serious injuries.

Harvey Road was closed from Wolf Road to the intersection of Rance Road and Stewart Road during the investigation. Members of the Oswego Police Department assisted with accident reconstruction.

Health agencies unite on overdose awareness

Member agencies of the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium (NIPHC) are joining together to promote opioid overdose awareness in August and September. Around the world, International Overdose Awareness Day is held on Aug. 31 to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.

NIPHC health departments and partners are hosting 15 free public events throughout the region to equip citizens with knowledge and tools to stop overdoses and save lives. The public is urged to attend an event to:

– Remember those who have lost their lives to overdose;

– Learn about the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to use the lifesaving antidote naloxone (also known as Narcan); and

– Discover local resources.

“By training residents to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and administer naloxone, we’re adding more people to combat this deadly public health emergency, help save lives and get those with substance use disorder

into treatment,” said Dr. Amaal Tokars, president of NIPHC

Overdose awareness and training events are as follows:

Kane County:

– Friday, Sept. 6, noon, Opioid Awareness Event and naloxone training

Senior Services Association, 2111 Plum St., Aurora

To register, contact Diane Dawson at 630-264-7696 or dawsondiane@co.kane.il.us.

– Monday, October 28, 2 p.m., Naloxone training

Kane County Sheriff’s Office, 37W755 IL-38, St. Charles

To register, contact Diane Dawson at 630-264-7696 or dawsondiane@co.kane.il.us.

Kendall County:

-Friday, Sept. 20, 9:30-11 a.m.

Opioid Overdose: Recognize, Respond, and Recovery

811 W. John St., Yorkville

To register, contact Nancy Villa at 630-553-9100 by Sept. 10.

Kifowit measure to protect students now law

Legislation passed by state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, to ensure that a student is not questioned or detained by a school resource officer without the presence of their parent, guardian or a mental health professional was recently signed into law.

“I believe it is critically important that we look out for our students’ best interests and mental well-being much more carefully,” said Kifowit. “I understand the need for school resource officers to thoroughly investigate a potential crime or risk, but there needs to be a better appreciation for the student who is facing intense questioning for the first time in their lives.”

Kifowit introduced House Bill 2627 in response to an incident that occurred at a local high school where a student took their own life less than two hours after a school dean and resource officer questioned him using intimidating tactics.

Kifowit’s initiative ensures that a student is not questioned or detained without the presence of their parent, legal guardian or mental health professional.

In addition, if contains provisions that the resource office should be trained in how to interact with children.

Kifowit’s measure passed both the state House and Senate and was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Sheriff’s Office offers safe place for medication disposal

Increases in prescription drug misuse over the last 15 years are reflected in increased emergency room visits, overdose deaths associated with prescription drugs, and treatment admissions for prescription drug use disorders, the most severe form of which is an addiction.

Residents can drop off your expired, unused, or unwanted medications for safe disposal at the Sheriff’s Office. Just look for the big red box in the front lobby.

For other locations, go nabp.pharmacy/initiat…/awarxe/drug-disposal-locator.

MONTGOMERY

Animals of Illinois coming to the Village Hall

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Red Oak Nature Center will present “Animals of Illinois” at the Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St. This program will allow you to meet some of Red Oak’s “animal ambassadors” as staff members share fun facts about their special adaptations that help them to survive.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information or to sign up for this event, please call the Montgomery Village Hall at 630-896-8080, ext. 9023.

OSWEGO

Teacher named 2019 Middle Level Art Educator of the Year

Randy Craig of Thompson Junior High School is recognized as the 2019 Middle Level Art Educator of the Year by the Illinois Art Education Association (IAEA).

IAEA is the premier professional development provider for art, design, and media educators in Illinois. The organization serves thousands of teachers statewide through a wide range of programs and services.

Annually, the IAEA recognizes an outstanding art educator among a highly competitive slate of nominees. This year the awards and scholarship committee found Craig’s professional performance, service, and leadership to the field to be exemplary in every regard.

Craig is in his 14th year teaching art and graphic arts at Thompson Junior High School. He inspires students both in and out of the classroom with a wide array of teaching activities and lessons to help students think outside the box within the art realm.

Craig’s artwork centers on illustration inspired by pop culture, graffiti and comic books and emphasizes the method of layering in creating his artwork.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this amazing award and to be recognized by the IAEA. There are so many people that have helped me become the art teacher I am today,” he said. “I am grateful for all of their influences.”

Mr. Craig will be formally recognized by the IAEA at its annual Conference on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Q Center in St. Charles.

YORKVILLE

Church seeks donations for rummage sale

Unwanted, but usable and clean household “treasures” as well as functional furniture, toys, books and clothing may be brought to Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ to be sold at the church’s upcoming fall rummage sale on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church, Monday, Sept. 16 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); Tuesday, Sept. 17 (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.); and Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:30 a.m. to noon only). Items which will not be accepted for donation include: electronics (TVs, computers, printers, typewriters, land/cell phones, fax equipment), infant car and/or booster seats, any sized mattresses, and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Proceeds from the sale will support various church programs and building needs as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.