Kendall County news briefs

AURORA

High-speed crash leaves several in critical condition

An investigation is underway after a serious accident sent four people to the hospital in Aurora during the evening hours of Oct. 17.

Just after 10:20 p.m., Aurora Police officers were called to theft in progress, at the Walmart, in the 2900 block of Kirk Road. While officers were responding to the store, an officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer tried to follow the car but lost sight of it a short time later. About two minutes later, officers were notified that the suspect’s vehicle slammed into a car, with three people inside of it, at the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Sullivan Road.

Aurora Fire Department firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene to provide immediate care to the injured parties. Two people were airlifted in extremely critical condition to a Chicago area hospital. Another person was listed in serious condition at an Aurora area hospital. The suspect was transported to an Aurora area hospital where he was later airlifted to a Chicago area hospital.

Aurora Police requested the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force to the to investigate. They were assisted by members of Aurora Police’s Traffic Division to reconstruct the accident.

KENDALL COUNTY

Oswego Township prepares for winter weather

As the winter approaches, Oswego Township Road District wishes to remind residents that there will be a parking ban on all township streets in the event of a snowfall of 2-inches or more. In compliance with state regulations, proper signage needs only be posted at every subdivision entrance and periodically throughout on highly traveled roads. This includes the subdivisions of Boulder Hill, Shore Heights and Marina Terrace.

The Township Ordinance will be in full effect this year. The ordinance will be enforced on every road, street and cul-de-sac in the township after an official 2 inches of snowfall is measured at the Aurora Airport. Once the Township receives 2 inches of snow and plows are dispatched, any vehicle parked on the roadway will be issued a citation and is subject to being towed and or fines up to $250.

The township will be using Grant Towing and all towing fees will be at owners’ expense. For more information, the ordinance can be found in its entirety on the website at WWW.OSWEGOTOWNSHIP.COM

Sheriff’s Office hires two new deputies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired two new Deputy Sheriff’s to fill vacancies in the Corrections Division. Sara Simpson and Chase Hansen were sworn in on Oct. 10 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Deputy Simpson and Deputy Hansen are currently attending the five-week Basic Corrections Training Academy that began on Oct. 14.

Upon completion of the academy Deputy Simpson and Deputy Hansen will be paired with an experienced field training officer for a rigorous 11-week field training program.

Deputy Simpson earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Aurora University and Deputy Hansen earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Benedictine University before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s partners with Ring App for neighborhood safety

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has joined the free Neighbors app by Ring to provide Kendall County residents with real-time, local crime and safety information. This partnership will provide the community with local crime and safety information while also aiding in criminal investigations.

The Neighbors network already has millions of users nationwide and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries and keeping neighborhoods safe.

Neighbors is a free app that anyone can use, even if they do not own a Ring device. Once the app is downloaded, residents can join their neighborhood and use the app to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts, and receive safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

Like other social media sharing platforms, law enforcement participation on the Neighbors app is not meant to replace 911. If residents see a crime occur they are encouraged to immediately report the incident through official department channels. Posts made by users other than law enforcement do not display the poster’s identity.

Joining the Neighbors app does not grant law enforcement access to cameras or user data. Law enforcement can only view content residents have publicly posted to the Neighbors app or that they have decided to share with law enforcement in response to a specific request.

Residents do not need to own a Ring device or any other home security system to download and use the Neighbors app. Anyone with a compatible smartphone or tablet can do so.

How It Works

• The Neighbors app is available for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices. Residents can text ‘JOIN TODAY’ to 555888 from your smartphone to receive a link to download the Neighbors app.

• Opt-in to join your neighborhood.

• Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).

• Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.

• View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

• Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.

• Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.

Woman charged in hay ride crash that injured 11

On Oct. 12, at approximately 5:37 p.m., Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive, for a report involving a vehicle colliding with a wagon being towed by a tractor for a hay rack ride.

An investigation revealed Kaitlin Minick, 22, of the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was driving west on River Road, when her vehicle struck the back of the westbound hay wagon carrying a total of 14 adult passengers.

Eleven passengers were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of varying degrees of injuries, deputies said.

Minick was treated and released on the scene and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sandwich Police Department, Plano Police Department, Bristol Kendall Fire, Oswego Fire, Somonauk Fire, Newark Fire, Little Rock Fox Fire, Sugar Grove Fire and Kendall County Auxiliary Deputies.

Crisis to treatment in the Kendall County Jail

Last month, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Kendall County Health Department to provide a counseling office within the Kendall County Jail. Kendall County inmates are now offered a full array of mental health services during their incarceration. The Health Department will provide services such as; crisis intervention, mental/behavior health treatment and addiction treatment.

Mental health duress and mental illness is pervasive within our society today, with 64-percent of jail inmates reporting mental health concerns. Further, 68-percent in local jails have substance use disorders. These conditions often co-occur; among people with mental health problems, 76-percent of persons in local jails also have substance use disorders (Mental Health America, 2019).

Three goals of the Health Department Crisis Counseling and Treatment Office inside the Kendall County Jail are:

1. Assess and mitigate mental health crisis

2. Facilitate assessment and treatment to address addiction struggle

3. Comprehensively assess for mental health needs and treat to restore wellness

OSWEGO

Oswegrow Workshop: Measuring your success in marketing

Whether you’re an aspiring influencer or a small brick-and-mortar business, ensuring your marketing dollars are bringing eyeballs to your products or services is a smart business move. Learn how to ensure you’re getting the best return on your marketing investment at a free Oswegrow workshop.

“Measuring Your Success in Marketing” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Oswego Public Library’s downtown Oswego campus. This free workshop offers insights for small businesses and entrepreneurs who are ready to grow their business and get new customers.

From your website to your Instagram to your billboard campaign, presenter Scott Piner will show you how to track and measure your marketing activities to ensure they’re supporting your goals for your business. By assessing your overall marketing plan and budget, this workshop will focus on what activities bring the greatest return to help you strategically plan and allocate resources for greater success.

Piner is marketer focused on customer research and data analysis to guide planning and implementation. He earned his MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

This workshop is free, but registration is preferred. Register and get more information at www.oswegrow.com/events.

YORKVILLE

City hosts family friendly scarecrow walk

Take a walk through the woods on the eastern most end of Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave., and discover some spooky and fun scarecrows.

The scarecrows will be on display through Halloween, so grab your shoes, family and friends and see what’s waiting for you along the trail

The Scarecrow Walk is in the wooded area past the Riverfront Park Playground going East near the newly paved parking lot. Look for a banner stating “Scarecrow Walk” and follow the wood chip trail just beyond the banner.

Please keep in mind this is a natural, wooded area, so stay on the path and be aware of your surroundings.

Feel free to join the fun and add a scarecrow of your own this year.

Local organizations and businesses are welcome to highlight their business while getting in the Halloween spirit. Submit a scarecrow proposal to recreation@yorkville.il.us to add your scarecrow to the walk.