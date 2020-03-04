Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Sheriff’s Office participates in Storybook Project

On Friday, Feb. 21, the Sheriff’s Office hosted Companions Journeying Together staff and their trained volunteers to hold a session of the Aunt Mary’s Storybook Project.

This program offers inmates an opportunity to select an age-appropriate book to read to their children and then they are audio recorded while they read the book.

The inmate can also include a personalized note for their children which, after being vetted by Kendall County Jail staff, is sent by Companions Journeying Together staff on behalf of the inmate, along with the selected books and recordings to the inmate’s children.

The books are brought to the facility and divided into age appropriate categories by the volunteers who assist inmates in choosing a book for each one of their children.

Aunt Mary’s Storybook Project is a volunteer program and is operated at no cost to the Sheriff’s Office or the taxpayers of Kendall County.

Inmates participating in this program have earned the opportunity to participate by demonstrating good behavior and abiding by the rules and regulations of the facility.

“It is important for children to have the opportunity to maintain a relationship with their incarcerated parent and it also gives an added incentive to the parent at our facility to follow the rules so they can continue to participate in the program” said Sheriff Dwight Baird. “Our efforts aim to have a positive effect on the relationships between inmates and their children and to create a safer environment for our deputies, staff and inmates.”

Senior Services offering caregiver support group

Senior Services Associates will be offering a caregiver support group. This group will be meeting the first Thursday of every month. The next group will be held Thursday, April 2 at 2 p.m., Keith Bielema from the Kendall County Health Department will be the leader of this group.

This will be an open support group for those giving care to a loved one regardless of diagnosis, providing services to those taking care of someone with physical or cognitive concerns.

The group offers support, encouragement, education and identify resources for caregivers with an emphasis on taking care of one’s self so they can care for those they love.

If you have any questions regarding this group, contact Senior Services Associates, at 630-553-5777.

Residents urged to respond to the Census 2020

The Oswego Senior Center is urging all residents, especially senior citizens, to make sure to respond to the upcoming census.

Your response directly relates to how much of the $675 billion federal dollars the city, region and state will get. Dollars that fund Medicare Part B, First Responders, Community Centers, Supportive Housing for Seniors and more.

The census only comes around every 10 years, be sure you are counted.

The timeline will go as follows:

March 12 – 20: Your household will receive a letter in the US mail with information on how to complete the 2020 Census online or by phone or through a paper questionnaire. Open the envelope identified as the United States Census 2020.

Complete the questionnaire for everyone living in your household. The Oswego Senior Center Computer Lab will have volunteers to assist anyone who would like to respond on-line. (10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 12, March 19 and March 26)

Responding is safe: Personal information is kept confidential by law and cannot be shared with law enforcement agencies.

There are only nine questions to be answered:

• Number of people in your household

• Whether you own or rent your home

• Your phone number

(Just in case the Census Bureau needs to contact you later.)

For each person in your household:

• Name

• Sex (Male or Female)

• Age and Date of Birth

• Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin

• Race

• Relationship to the person answering the Census

A sample of the questionnaire and additional census information flyers are available at OSC or visit www.census.gov.

MONTGOMERY

Enjoy a free presentation on Sap to Syrup

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, a presentation called “Sap to Syrup” will be offered by a speaker from the Red Oaks Nature Center in the Board Room at the Village Hall, 200 N. River St. This fun and interesting program is suitable for all ages. Come and learn more about the amazing process of tapping trees to collect sap and make syrup.

For additional information on these activities, please call the Montgomery Village Hall at 630-896-8080, ext. 9003.

OSWEGO

Join the Citizen’s Police Academy

The Oswego Police Department is announcing sign up for its next Citizen’s Police Academy that will begin later this spring. Classes will be held on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. and will run for 13 weeks in the community room at the Oswego Police Headquarters.

Class size will have a minimum of 12 participants, with a maximum of 20. The first class date will be announced upon the finalized selection of the participant cohort. Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age, reside in, own property, or operate a business within the village.

During class, students will learn the various functions and duties of the Police Department and its officers. Some of the topics include patrol, investigations, crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement, and criminal law. Open dialogue and questions are encouraged in the classroom. Students may also participate in practicals, which allow the class to step into the role of the officer in various situations. Graduates of the class are eligible to join the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni.

An application may be picked up at the Oswego Police Headquarters or completed online here: https://www.oswegopoliceil.org/citizenspoliceapp.html.

The application deadline is rolling and will conclude once the class has been filled with qualified applicants. Apply now to ensure your spot.

Contact Officer Stephen Bailey at 630-551-7364 or Deputy Chief Brad Delphey at 630-551-7300.

Next Coffee and Conversation for Seniors set

The Village of Oswego invites senior residents to Coffee and Conversation with Village President Troy Parlier to learn more about the state of Oswego.

Coffee and Conversation will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. Doors open for light snacks and coffee at 1:30 p.m.

The event will include a brief presentation on the state of the village, adapted from the State of the Village Address presented earlier this month.

In addition, senior village staff will be on hand to answer questions, and attendees will be entered in a raffle for lunch with the mayor at one of two new restaurants in Oswego. A tour of Village Hall will follow.

Coffee and Conversation with Village President Troy Parlier is free to attend, and no registration is necessary. For questions, contact Jenette Sturges, community engagement coordinator, at

630-551-2392, or jsturges@oswegoil.org.

OEHs students attend Iowa presidential caucus

In February, students from Oswego East High School experienceed firsthand the 2020 Iowa Presidential Caucus.

The group of 24 students from Oswego East traveled to Iowa City and were able to participate in a variety of election-based activities which included: canvassing on the campus of the University of Iowa as well as learning about the caucus process from campaign workers and how a national presidential campaign is run at a local level.

Students then attended an actual caucus in Coralville, Iowa and were able to observe this unique and historic process in action. They were able to see the support of presidential candidates lobby for viability.

Social Studies teachers Tyler VanLandeghem and Sarah Radziewicz coordinated the trip.

PLANO

Plano Gaming Parlor Burglarized

On Sunday, Feb. 16, the Plano Police Department responded to Shorties Gaming in the 3900 block of Turner Avenue for a report of a burglary. Store owners arrived at the establishment in the morning to discover that the business had been burglarized. After a thorough investigation it was determined that an unknown suspect(s) forced entry through a rear door of the business. While inside, five individual gaming machines were broken into and all the money from within them was taken. A DVR containing the surveillance footage from the store was also taken. The Plano Police Department is currently working with surrounding businesses to obtain surveillance footage of any possible suspects or suspect vehicles. If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Plano PD Investigations at 630-552-3122.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Callers to Crime Stoppers can qualify for a cash reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to any arrests.