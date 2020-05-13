Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Health Dept. gets emergency food, shelter funding

Kendall County Health Department has been chosen to receive $47,270 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, along with an additional CARES supplement of $67,393.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, U.S.A.; National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.; The Salvation Army; United Jewish Communities and United Way of America.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Kendall County Health Department are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs funded by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Diane Alford, director of Community Action Services, Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-9100. The deadline for application to be received is May 15.

Kifowit passes out masks to senior homes

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, recently passed out over 500 masks to seniors throughout the community, including at the Alden Horizon Senior Living facility in Aurora.

“It is vital that during these trying times, we step up to do everything we can to help protect our more vulnerable residents in our community,” said Kifowit. “Providing masks for our seniors, who might not otherwise be able to get the proper materials is the least I could do. I would like to thank everyone who helped us from the bottom of my heart, especially JOANN Fabrics for donating the masks.”

Julie Carden, manager of Alden Horizon, thanked Kifowit and the others who provided masks to the senior home’s residents.

“We are most grateful for State Representative Kifowit and JOANN Fabrics for their generosity and donation of the masks to the residents of Alden Horizon, The Villas, and The Lakes located on the Waterfod Campus,” Carden said. “As our residents have to travel off campus and in the community, these masks will help them protect the public, and follow IDPH and CDC guidelines and be responsible in preventing community spread of the virus.”

Home-delivered grocery there for seniors

Oswego Senior Center has partnered with Kendall County Food pantry to with the unusual circumstances with Covid- 19 and continued Stay-at-Home Order, seniors may not feel safe going out of their home all the time.

There is a limited supply of these pre-boxed groceries; first call, first serve.

For service or more information, call 630-554-5602, leave a message with your name

and number if no one is able to answer.

MONTGOMERY

Police department updates on operations

The Montgomery Police Department is committed to abiding by the CDC recommendations to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

To safeguard the health of our police employees, continue to protect the health and safety of the public, and to ensure the high standard of service delivered to the public is not unduly interrupted, the following Police Department Operating procedures will be adhered to for the near future as the status of the COVID-19 virus is monitored.

Emergency Calls for Service

Officers will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service. These emergency calls will include, but not be limited to:

• Crimes in progress

• All domestic disturbances

• Personal injury/immovable traffic accidents

• Burglar/hold-up alarm calls

• Suspicious persons/vehicle

• Ambulance calls involving serious injury/unconsciousness/possibility of death

• All other calls deemed to require an immediate police response by the on-duty police

• Calls involving violence/probability of violence/threat of violence

All non-emergency calls for service that require a police report, such as thefts, criminal damage to property, minor traffic accidents, harassing phone calls, parking complaints, etc. will be handled by the officer contacting the complainant by telephone and taking the report over the phone.

The complainant will be required to provide all necessary information to the officer. The complainant will be provided with a Montgomery Police Report Number and any other follow up information at this time.

The Montgomery Police Department does not participate in personally requested drive-by parades.

OSWEGO

Board hires new director of special education

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education has approved Jeremy A. Bell, as the Director of Special Education for the 2020-21 school year at its April 27, 2020 board of education meeting.

Bell is the current executive director of Student Services at East Aurora School District 131, where he has held that position since 2017, and was the Assistant Director of Student Services the year prior. He has also held the position of Special Education Administrator and Special Education Coordinator in District 131.

Bell has experience with leading certified, classified and itinerant staff; creating schedules and sections for special education students and 504 students; and increasing parent participation in the IEP process.

Bell received his master’s of arts in educational leadership with an emphasis in school administration from Aurora University, Aurora, Illinois; masters of social work from Aurora University, George Williams College of Social Work, with an emphasis in school social work from Aurora University, Aurora, Illinois; and bachelor’s degree of science in family, child, and nutritional sciences with an emphasis in family social services from Northern Illinois University.

YORKVILLE

Virtual Daddy/Daughter Dance

This will be an hour-long virtual event will have a “Frozen” theme and filled with dancing, activities and raffles for little princesses and their dads to enjoy together.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 6-7 p.m., costs $10/family, and will be hosted through Zoom. All ages are welcome. Each princess will receive an official invitation from “Anna” and parents will receive additional activities to pair with the dance to enhance the experience all from home.

This is intended to be a Daddy/Daughter Dance; however, all families members are welcome to participate.

To register visit https://www.yorkville.il.us/755/Virtual-Programming