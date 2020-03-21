Kendall County reports new coronavirus cases

The Kendall County Health Department reported on Saturday, March 21 two new cases of coronavirus (COVID19).

It was confirmed a female in her 40s and a male in his 50s tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is no known international travel history. This brings the total of Kendall County residents who have tested positive for the disease to three, at this time.

Public Health officials continue to urge all residents to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus. If you do not feel well, stay home and away from others. If you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, call your primary care physician. Call ahead to a healthcare facility, urgent care clinic, or hospital before arriving.

In order to fight the spread of COVID19, a shelter in place order was ordered by Governor J.B. Pritzker. This order will take effect Saturday at 5p.m. CDT through April 7, 2020. Under Pritzker’s order, Illinois residents will need to stay in their home unless there is an “essential reason” to go out. These “reasons” can include essential work, medical appointments, the need for groceries, medicine, gasoline, or to just enjoy going out for a walk.

