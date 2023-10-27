Mutual Ground’s Kendall event to raise awareness of domestic, sexual abuse and support survivors

As a Kendall County event to raise awareness and combat domestic violence nears, the sponsor says it is set to receive a $5 million state grant for capital improvements at its Aurora headquarters.

Mutual Ground, a leading domestic violence service organization serving families and individuals, will join the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department at an Oct. 27 “Take Back the Night” event.

The free, family friendly event, set for 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s headquarters in Yorkville, is designed to raise awareness, support survivors, and work to end domestic violence. A guest speaker, food trucks, informational tables and activities for kids are planned.

All proceeds from the Mutual Ground event benefit the Kendall County Domestic Violence Response Team and support victims of domestic violence within the county.

Earlier this month, State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, announced the $5 million in state infrastructure funding for Mutual Ground’s headquarters at 418 Oak Ave. in Aurora.

The funding was made possible through the efforts of Kifowit and a local coalition of state legislators. Mutual Ground recognized Kifowit and her fellow legislators’ contributions during their annual Shine Gala on Oct. 13.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members, especially those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault, is a responsibility we all share,” Kifowit said in a statement. “This investment will make a significant difference in the lives of survivors, providing them with essential support and resources. Together, we can create a safer, more compassionate environment for everyone, and I am proud to stand with Mutual Ground in this important endeavor.”

The improvements will significantly bolster Mutual Ground’s capacity to support individuals and families, creating a safer environment and promoting the mission of eliminating domestic and sexual violence as well as the harms of substance use.

The Oct. 13 Shine Gala served as a platform to raise awareness about the critical services Mutual Ground offers and to emphasize the importance of creating a world free of domestic violence, sexual violence, and substance use-related harms.

This event resonated even more profoundly as it aligned with October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, spotlighting the urgent need for support and advocacy in this crucial area.

Mutual Ground, Inc. remains committed to empowering individuals, families, and communities by providing education, awareness, and life-changing services, all aimed at eliminating domestic and sexual violence and the harms of substance use.

Services aim to support survivors and their families, help them heal from the effects of trauma, learn new ways to cope, and empower them so that they can reclaim their lives.

During the last fiscal year, Mutual Ground service aided 1,270 adults and children. The group provided 7,643 nights of shelter to 206 adults and children, aided in securing 258 orders of protection and responded to 108 calls from local hospital emergency rooms.

It also educated more than 50,000 students on prevention education.

For more information about Mutual Ground and its services, visit

The group also has 24-hour hotlines for domestic violence (630-897-0080) and sexual violence (630-897-8383).