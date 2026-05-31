New lawsuit challenges data center proliferation along Eldamain Road corridor

A newly formed preservation group is suing the City of Yorkville in Kendall County court to challenge the recent approval of a 540-acre data center campus along Eldamain Road, part of a rapidly growing tundra of high-tech data centers that is being referred to colloquially as “data center alley.”

Project Steel is the second of four data center developments either proposed or approved along Eldamain Road, which together encompass approximately 2,000 acres.

The Planned Unit Development plan approved by the City of Yorkville is approximately 540 acres across 16 currently separate parcels. The proposal aims to rezone the parcels from R-1 Single-Family Suburban Residence District to M-2 General Manufacturing District to facilitate the development.

The lawsuit asks the court to place development on hold while the legal validity of the rezoning is reviewed.

Preserve Our Yorkville & Community, LLC, which was incorporated by Chuck Kasper and five other residents of Sugar Grove and Yorkville, was “organized to advocate for the interests of residents and landowners of Yorkville, Sugar Grove, Plano, and the surrounding area who are substantially affected by the Eldamain Corridor data center developments.”

The latest lawsuit, filed May 22, challenges the City of Yorkville’s March 24 approval of Project Steel, a 540-acre Prologis data center campus planned along the Eldamain Road corridor that will see 18 data center buildings totaling more than 9 million square feet over the next 20 years, as well as three electrical substations and associated stormwater detention basins.

According to the city’s website, the planned development is “generally located east of Eldamain Road between Corneils Road on the south and Galena Road on the north.”

The website says the official public hearing was held on Aug. 13, 2025, and that the developers revised their plans on March 18, 2026. On March 26 POY&C was incorporated.

In a particularly detailed and well-sourced press release on May 26, POY&C laid out its case against the two approved data center campuses on the Eldamain Road corridor in legal terms.

Together with POY&C’s pending Project Cardinal challenge, approximately 1,577 acres of recent industrial rezoning is now before Kendall County courts. Project Cardinal would eventually see 14 warehouses constructed on a 17 million-square-foot land parcel.

Joining with POY&C in the lawsuit as plaintiffs are Lorie Teska, Patti Bakala, Joan McArthur, PB’s Pup Palace in Plano, Maplehurst Farm Racing and Maplehurst Veterinary Services. The lawsuit is set for a case management conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 in Courtroom 112 of the Kendall County courthouse in Yorkville.

Kasper, POY&C’s Principal Partner and spokesman, said Yorkville is “sweeping aside the basic procedural protections that Illinois law guarantees every property owner.” He said the municipal officials’ own words support his group’s lawsuit.

On its Project Steel project page, Kasper said, the City of Yorkville states: “Because no public hearing notices were published and no mailings were sent to nearby property owners for the previously scheduled July 9th (2025) PZC meeting, the August 13th (2025) meeting will serve as the official public hearing.”

Kasper said, “The city has admitted, in writing, on its own website, that the required notice for the Project Steel public hearing was never given. Our neighbors deserve to be heard, and the law deserves to be followed.”

POY&C said it is not seeking money, but rather declaratory and injunctive relief from the courts, declaring the Steel Rezoning Ordinance void on several grounds, including that adjacent landowners were denied their statutory right to a fair public hearing, that by the city’s own admission the mandatory statutory notice requirements for the July 9, 2025 public hearing were completely omitted; and that the March 24, 2026 City Council meeting at which Project Steel was approved was conducted in violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

“This is not about being anti-development, it is about asking our local government to follow its own rules and its own adopted plans,” POY&C said in its release.

Kasper also said the development approvals are also inconsistent with Yorkville’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan.

“The City has proposed to amend the plan after the fact to retroactively conform it to the rezonings already approved, including Project Steel,” he said.