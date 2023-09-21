Oswego commission approves modest first phase for proposed cricket stadium

Available seating in the Oswego Village Board chambers filled up quickly on Sept. 7 as a

proposed 24,000-seat cricket stadium plan was officially introduced to village officials.

More than 150 persons were on hand for the nearly five-hour public hearing as the Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission began preliminary consideration of a plan that could eventually feature a stadium, hotel and restaurant space on Orchard Road on the village’s northwest corner.

Following a series of comments by attendees, the commission voted 5-2 to approve and forward to the village board a modest preliminary plan that starts with a simple cricket field at the 33.4-acre site at the northwest corner of Tuscany Trail and Orchard Road.

The next village board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19 although no agenda was immediately available.

Paresh Patel, developer of the Breybourne Stadium plan, seeks a variance on the current M-1 (limited manufacturing district) zoning to create a Planned Unit Development to accommodate the project.

According to preliminary plans, some site work could begin this fall or by spring 2024.

Parking lots and berm seating for 2,000 could be added by late summer or early fall 2024 games. Fall 2025 could bring fixed stadium seating for up to 6,000 and further expansion to 14,000 by 2026. A future phase would bring capacity to 24,000-plus by an unspecified date.