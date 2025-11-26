Oswego, Finnegan Project advance safety measures

The village of Oswego has announced a partnership with The Finnegan Project, a nonprofit organization founded by the family of Finnegan Trooper McKee, a 2-year-old boy whose life was cut short in July when a vehicle crashed through the entrance of a local restaurant.

In the wake of the July 30 incident at the Oswego Portillo’s, Village President Ryan Kauffman directed village staff to explore ways to prevent similar tragedies.

At the Oct. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Village Board reviewed proposed amendments to the Village Code that would require certain newly constructed buildings and outdoor uses to install vehicle impact protection devices, such as bollards or planters, in front of entrances and unprotected walls. The board unanimously supported the proposal and directed staff to proceed with the formal code amendment process.

The proposed ordinance, referred to as Finnegan’s Law, will be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 4 and is scheduled for final consideration by the Village Board on Dec. 9. The ordinance will include a new section to the village’s Unified Development Ordinance which details where vehicle impact protection devices will be required, as well as other details including impact resistance level, spacing, and appearance.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Kauffman. “This partnership with The Finnegan Project honors Finnegan’s memory and reflects our shared goal of preventing future tragedies through thoughtful design.”

The Finnegan Project, founded by Finnegan’s parents, Schyler and Christina McKee, advocates for the installation of protective barriers at public venues and provides support to families affected by similar incidents. The organization also aims to raise awareness about the frequency of vehicle-into-building crashes and the effectiveness of safety infrastructure.

“Finnegan’s bright spirit and warm-hearted ambition drive us to push for safer, more secure public spaces. Everything he did came from love and kindness, and it’s important to us that something protective and meaningful comes from this,” expressed Schyler and Christina McKee.

Following passage of the ordinance, the village plans to assist The Finnegan Project in advocating for legislative changes at the state and federal levels as well as through generally recognized building codes. In addition, the village will provide outreach to existing businesses to inform them of the new regulations and provide them guidelines that they can incorporate into their properties to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety.

For information about The Finnegan Project, visit: https://thefinneganproject.org/