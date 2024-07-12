Oswego leaders meet with residents

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman and village trustees invite residents to the first Village Board on Your Block.

The meet and greet event will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 outside the Southbury Club House.

Community members of all ages will have the opportunity to engage with village leaders and discuss issues impacting their neighborhood.

“Our village thrives when we come together to share ideas, address concerns and celebrate our community spirit,” Kauffman said. “Events like these provide a vital platform for open communication and collaboration, ensuring that our residents’ voices are heard and valued.”

Residents are encouraged to talk with Village Board members about issues such as the transition to Lake Michigan water and updates on the Wolfs Crossing construction project. Residents may voice their concerns, ask questions and learn about developments within the village.

Frozen treats will be served at the event. More Village Board on Your Block events will be scheduled.

The Southbury Club House is located at 501 Southbury Blvd.

The Village Board on Your Block event will take place rain or shine and RSVPs are not required.

For information, visit: bit.ly/JulyVBonYourBlock.