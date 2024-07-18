Oswego panel advances plan for 656 housing units

A developer is eyeing the hot Wolf’s Crossing corridor for yet another big Oswego project.

Oswego Grand Development LLC has proposed a mixed-use project consisting of 656 housing units and 32 acres of commercial space on a 160-acre site on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing Road and U.S. Route 30.

At a meeting Thursday, the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to advance a broad concept plan to the Village Board for consideration, but expressed unspecified concerns about the project’s density.

The site is undeveloped and zoned for agriculture, with rapidly growing, leafy cornstalks waving in summer breezes. It is also unincorporated, and the developer seeks annexation to Oswego.

In a June 28 report, planner Rachel Riemenschneider said the project is consistent with the village’s comprehensive plan.

“Staff believes the proposed concept is appropriate as it would provide additional housing options and commercial businesses to the village,” her report said.

The concept plan calls for 288 apartments spread over 10 buildings, 243 townhome units with four to six units per building and 125 single-family homes.

Concept art features architecturally distinctive apartment buildings and homesites.

“Our goal right now is an architectural look that sets it apart,” Mike Schoppe of Schoppe Design Associates, an Oswego-based development design firm, told the Planning and Zoning Commission.

A 32-acre commercial space could accommodate a gas station with car wash, grocery store and what

was described as other “general commercial/retail.” There is also a provision for a religious institution on a 4-acre lot.

The site does not include space for schools, but there are already has two existing elementary schools, two junior high schools and Oswego East High School nearby.

According to the staff report, impact fees, school and park donations are to be determined.

“We’re doing a lot of research on a number of items that we typically do and we’re looking at the feasibility of development and doing our due diligence,” Schoppe said.

In 2014, a concept plan was announced for the area. Following a 2015 public hearing, the planning commission deadlocked on a decision with a 4-4 vote and the plan was not forwarded to the Village Board.

Wolf’s Crossing Road is currently a two-lane, east-west road connecting Oswego to portions of Aurora, Plainfield and Naperville. It is undergoing a transformation to four-lane roadway and has already drawn six active developments between the Routes 34-71 intersection in Oswego to the Canadian National railroad tracks about five miles east.

Five are located in Oswego while the sixth is east of Eola Road in Aurora.

While subdivisions are sprouting, Wolf’s Crossing still maintains some rural character with corn and soybean fields and two horse stables.

The Oswego Grand Development is adjacent to a path of the proposed Wikaduke Trail, a north-south roadway that would connect Will, Kane, DuPage and Kendall counties.

The staff report noted a series of steps ahead for the project including an annexation agreement, rezoning, a preliminary planned unit development and plat and final approval.