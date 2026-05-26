Plainfield man charged with trying to kill Chicago police

A Plainfield man is charged with attempting to kill Chicago police officers.

Rashad Johnson, 18, a resident of the 5700 block of Riviera Boulevard, faces 13 felony counts in connection with the incident on the city’s Near West Side.

Johnson was arrested shortly before 3:25 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of South Loomis Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood. Police said he was identified as the offender who had earlier driven a vehicle into five Chicago police officers at that location.

The Plainfield man faces five counts of first-degree attempted murder, five counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon by a person with no valid firearm owner’s identification, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person with no valid FOID, and one count of criminal damage to government property.

Johnson is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court at 2600 S. California Ave., Chicago.

Police said Johnson was taken into custody after the incident and subsequently charged.