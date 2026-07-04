Plainfield residents charged with dismembering body

Two Plainfield residents have been charged with dismembering a body.

Both suspects, James Adams, 26, and Robin Turner, 62, are charged with dismembering a human body, a Class X felony; and concealment of a homicide, a Class 3 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

On Sunday, boaters observed a human arm in Lake Mattoon. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department requested Illinois State Police handle the investigation.

The arm had distinctive tattoos which were utilized to seek the public’s assistance to aid in the identification, State Police said.

One of the arm’s markings was a Green Bay Packers tattoo, according to multiple media reports.

Searches of the lake revealed additional human remains.

After an investigation, State Police special agents identified the victim as Dalewayne Turner, 38, of Plainfield.

Special agents identified Adams and Robin Turner as potential suspects. On Wednesday, ISP executed a search warrant at Adams and Robin Turner’s residence on the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive in Plainfield. Officers took Adams and Robin Turner into custody. Additional evidence was also recovered, State Police said.

On Thursday, ISP presented the case to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, and charges were filed. Adams and Robin Turner remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to State Police.

Assisting in the investigation were the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; Mattoon, Neoga, Joliet and Effingham police departments; Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office; Cumberland County coroner; Effingham County Search and Rescue; Neoga Emergency Medical Services; Mattoon, Neoga, Lincoln and Hillsboro fire departments; Montgomery EMA Lake Mattoon, Marina & Campgrounds – City of Mattoon; and Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad.