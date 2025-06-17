President of Joliet Chamber joins Port District Board

Jen Howard, who has more than 30 years of experience in chamber leadership and small business ownership, will serve as a member of the Joliet Regional Port District Board.

She serves as the president of the 700-member Joliet Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where she advocates for local businesses and regional economic development.

Prior to her role as chamber president, Howard was the owner of TCBY Shorewood Crossing, Dunhill Staffing Systems, and Adecco Personnel Services.

Howard received an associate degree from Joliet Junior College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University.

Her appointment needs Illinois Senate confirmation.