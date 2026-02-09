Referendum question sets $275 million price tag for addressing rapid growth of Yorkville schools

Yorkville District 115 schools are bursting at the seams, and growth isn’t about to stop.

But managing current and coming enrollment increases has a significant price tag as the Kendall County-based school district seeks voter approval of a $275 million referendum on the March 17 primary election ballot.

“Our explosive growth has put us in an unsustainable position,” according to a statement on the district website. “Our enrollment has nearly tripled in the past 20 years. Every building is overcrowded, with even more growth projected in the future. This has created packed classrooms, too many transitions for students as we try to fit kids wherever we can, and programming taking place in inadequate spaces.”

Dr. Matt Zediker, the District 115 superintendent, has been the face of pro-referendum efforts as host of a series of open house meetings, including a Jan. 28 session at the Yorkville Middle School auditorium.

Zediker said the referendum question emerged after lengthy public and internal discussions and a consensus of needs from a community survey. He also entertained questions and comments from the audience, some supportive and others decidedly against the effort.

District 115 currently serves nearly 7,100 students from Yorkville, Bristol and small slices of Oswego, Montgomery and Newark.

Enrollment has nearly doubled since 2006 and a recent study projects an extra 825 students by 2029.

The referendum would support construction of new buildings, rehabilitation of others as well as infrastructure improvements. The district would add $20 million in reserve funds.

The project calls for a new middle school, a new elementary school and major additions to Yorkville High School, including an academic wing, new auditorium and a new field house.

Circle Center Grade School would transition to an Early Childhood Center and an elementary school in Bristol would no longer be used. Further, the district would transition facilities to kindergarten through fifth grade and middle schools from grades six through eight.

“Significant” infrastructure work would be undertaken at all schools.

According to district estimates, the cost to the owner of a home valued at $323,700 would be $577 in additional property taxes.

Comments and questions at the Jan. 28 forum ranged from the size of the referendum request, how the district determined what would be needed and affordability for residents, particularly older persons on fixed incomes.

If the referendum fails, Zediker said the district would likely come back with another attempt tied to the November general election.

The District 115 request comes in the wake of increased water rates to help fund a transition to Lake Michigan water for Yorkville and other Kendall communities.

Yorkville’s growth is no surprise. Naperville experienced a population surge and grew from 45,500 residents in 1980 to more than 143,000 in 2024. With that increase came new students, schools and a subsequent growth that marched west and swamped next door Indian Prairie District 204, which didn’t exist prior to 1972 and now has an estimated 26,000 students.

In the meantime, Plainfield District 202 went from one to four high schools and has an overall enrollment of 24,411. Oswego District 308 enrollment exploded from 7,785 in 2001 to the current 16,601.

In recent years Kendall County had the distinction as the nation’s fastest growing country as population surged from 40,000 in 1991 to an estimated 137,000 in January 2026.

Demographics and politics have also changed. Kendall once featured small towns with plenty of farmland in between. Agricultural land has been transformed into subdivisions and shopping areas as the county’s complexion changed into middle class and even upper middle class suburban communities.

Once largely White, the county is more diverse with a population that’s 62.4 percent White, 21.7 percent Hispanic and 8.2 percent Black according to July 2025 figures from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

For decades Kendall was overwhelmingly Republican politically. It is now represented by a Democrat in Congress and Democratic presidential candidates carried the county in 2020 and 2024. Republicans still hold all countywide offices.

Yorkville has reflected many of those changes.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, district enrollment of 3,607 in 2006 was 85.9 percent White, 8.5 percent Hispanic and 2.6 percent Black. Enrollment has almost doubled in 20 Years and is now 58.6 percent White, 25.6 percent Hispanic and 16.2 percent Black.

Additional public forums are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Grand Reserve Elementary School and 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 at the Yorkville High School Academy gymnasium. A Spanish language forum is set for 7 p.m. at Autumn Creek Elementary School library and a virtual forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The school district is offering information on the Yorkville referendum at www.y115.org/facilitymasterplan