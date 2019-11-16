Underwood advocates for climate-change solutions

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-14h) testified Thursday, Nov. 14 before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis to advocate for long-term solutions to climate change.

“Saving our planet from the threat of climate change is a clear priority for the people of the 14th District of Illinois; and like many others across the country, they are demanding real leadership on this issue from us – their elected representatives,” Underwood said. “I am committed to ensuring Congress upholds its responsibility to communities like mine who are demanding meaningful, long-term solutions to climate change. I look forward to working with Chairwoman (Kathy) Castor (D-FL) and with other members of this committee to advance meaningful legislation to address climate change.”

Underwood has worked to increase access to climate change data and address the public health impacts of climate change. In June, Underwood introduced an amendment that was included in the fiscal year 2020 House appropriations package that would prevent federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Agriculture from using federal resources to censor existing public information on climate change. Additionally, Underwood introduced the Climate and Health Protection Act (House Resolution 3819) to reinstate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Climate and Health Program, which helps local communities address and mitigate the public health effects of climate change.